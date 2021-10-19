Xinhua Silk Road: Event held to celebrate centennial of Yangshao Culture discovery, birth of modern Chinese archaeology

The year 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary of the birth of modern Chinese archaeology, which started with the discovery of the Yangshao Culture.

The Yangshao culture, which can be traced back to 4,900BC to 2,900BC, is a Neolithic culture that existed extensively along the Yellow River in China.

In 1921, the Swedish geologist Johan Gunnar Anderson and the Chinese archaeologist Yuan Fuli first excavated the Yangshao site, located in the Yangshao village, Mianchi county, in the city of Sanmenxia, hence the name the Yangshao Culture was given.

The event was jointly held by the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the provincial government of Henan.

Original link: https://portal.prnasia.com/orders/confirmation/d3b6a828-f651-4467-85bd-de427d046d85

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road