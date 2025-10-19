Xinhua Silk Road: Financial Street Forum annual conference to be held on Oct. 27-30 in Beijing

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

Oct 19, 2025, 21:35 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual conference of Financial Street Forum 2025 will be held on October 27-30 in Beijing.

Over 400 delegates from more than 30 countries and regions will join the four-day conference, introduced by an official of the organizing committee of the forum at a press briefing here on Friday.

This year's conference will include a main forum and several parallel forums, discussing topics on international and domestic economic situation and financial supervision, international financial governance and cooperation, high-quality financial opening up and how the financial industry could support high-quality economic development. A financial technology conference will also be held during the period.

Founded in 2012, the forum is jointly organized by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, National Financial Regulatory Administration, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347956.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

