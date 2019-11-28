Xinhua Silk Road: FISU football players experience Chinese Minnan culture in Jinjiang

On a street in Jinjiang, the foreigners were attracted by the Gaojia Opera with the Minnan characteristics. Two football players from the Paulista University of Brazil got on stage and followed the performers to show the audience what they just learned.

When visiting an ancient building complex, the Brazilians beat and sang "I love you, Jinjiang! I love you, Jinjiang!" They also encountered the Ethiopian players and danced with them.

During the day, the Jinjiang Nanyin Art Troupe presented a wonderful performance for these foreigners.

Before the performance, the guide of the art troupe introduced the traditional music instruments to them. A football player from the Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg (JMU), in Germany, said he wanted to listen to it again after the music performance.

In a traditional house, the players watched a puppet show and learned how to perform it. "Swing left and right, up and down." The originally quiet "little lions" became alive in their hands.

"It's very interesting. It's all new to us. It's a nice experience to see the real China," said Stefan Wasser, captain of JMU football team.

"China is a land of different faces. I saw you have the modern face ... and then there's this face of China, which is quite ancient and interesting. But overall I'd say the Chinese people are very friendly and very humble," he added.

The football competition is held from November 21 to December 1, 2019.

