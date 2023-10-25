Xinhua Silk Road: Green transition becomes new driving force for development in E. China Fujian's Nanping city

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanping city in east China's Fujian Province, has always adhered to the concept of green development and has embarked on a development path that unifies ecological protection, green development, and improvements in people's livelihood.

In 2021, Nanping proposed the construction of a national park protection and development belt around Mount Wuyi, preliminarily delineated an area of about 4252 square kilometers to preserve natural ecosystems and biodiversity.

On April 23, 2023, the proposal successfully passed expert review. The city also carried out three special studies on ecological protection, green development, and improvement of people's livelihood, and took concrete actions to enhance ecological environment protection, historical and cultural heritage protection, infrastructure improvement, integration of culture and tourism, and demonstration of rural revitalization.

Currently, Nanping has obtained several projects such as biodiversity protection in the hilly areas in Northwest Fujian, and ecological protection and restoration of Mount Wuyi range. Meanwhile, the city has expedited the implementation of 85 projects each exceeding hundred million yuan, including water ecological environment management in the upper reaches of the Minjiang River in the province.

Nanping also cultivates and builds a competitive green economic system with green concept.

The Nanping Government Work Report in 2023 pointed out that in 2022, the city started or put into operation 48 bamboo industry chain projects, 42 tea industry chain projects, 15 aquatic industry chain projects, 193 food processing industry chain projects, and 45 cultural tourism industry chain projects.

Nanping Wuyishan Brand Operation Management Co., Ltd. started with modern green agriculture, and strives to create a regional public brand that covers the entire region and the whole industry chain.

In 2022, the sales volume of the brand platform of the company reached 31.5678 million yuan, while products with the brand logo had a sales volume of 629 million yuan. Authorized and pre-authorized enterprises under the brand generated sales of 17.1 billion yuan.

The brand has become an important platform for high-quality agricultural products from northern Fujian to enter a broader market, promoting the development of green industries with brand innovation.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336730.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road