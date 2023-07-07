Xinhua Silk Road: Index reveals improving ceramics branding of Huairen in North China's Shanxi

BEIJING, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huairen, a city known as capital of everyday ceramics in north China, is embracing notable progress in regional branding as a latest index to gauge its ceramics brand communication and influence edged obviously up since January 2022.

On June 29, the Xinhua·Huairen Ceramics Brand Communication Index made its debut on the forum on high-quality development of characteristic light industry held during the 1st Shanxi Characteristic Professional Town Investment and Trade Expo.

Compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the index built on big data-based two core elements, popularity and credibility to monitor the communication effectiveness and influence of ceramics of Huairen, grew as high as 16.25 percent on quarter from April to June.

Owing all of the fruitful geographical branding to continuous growths in media reports thanks partially to a series of recommendation meetings and thematic promotion activities, the city saw frequent appearance of buzz words relative to Huairen such as "industrial clusters", "brands", "quality" and "professional town" in the second quarter.

Zhang Chun, professor with Jingdezhen Ceramic University said that Huairen ceramics, as a regional brand, already has a certain reputation at home and abroad and a batch of local corporate bands are also gaining popularity.

Under such circumstances, Zhang suggested that Huairen can further seek high-quality development of local ceramics industry through campaigns to improve industrial quality, public services, brand standards and ceramic town construction.

Huairen adheres always to product diversification, quality optimization and branding to improve the influence of local ceramic industry.

Boasting annual ceramics output of 6.3 billion yuan, Huairen is planning to craft a ceramic professional town with top-class industrial ecology and overall yearly output of 10 billion yuan by 2025 and 30 billion yuan by 2035.

Currently, ceramic products of the daily ceramics capital of north China have been broadly exported to countries in Europe, North America, Central Asia and the Middle East and exports account noticeably for about 50 percent of local ceramics sales.

In 2022, Huairen ceramics professional town was listed among the first batch of top 10 characteristic professional towns by Shanxi Province where the 1st Shanxi Characteristic Professional Town Investment and Trade Expo was convened during June 28-30 to shore up influence of local brands and accelerate industry clustering for win-win cooperation.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334960.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road