Xinhua Silk Road: Itinerant exhibition on Dehua white porcelain to be held in U.S., Mexico and Netherlands

BEIJING, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A series of promotion activities for the Chinese Dehua white porcelain international itinerant exhibition, titled the "BLANC de CHINE - Porcelain from Dehua", will be held from March 14 to 22 in the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

The aim of the promotion activities is to enhance the international influence of Dehua porcelain, strengthen its brand awareness among foreign customers and further promote the high-quality development of the porcelain industry.

Photo shows a piece of Dehua white porcelain called "the daughter of the sea". (Photo by Zheng Wenji)

Located in east China's coastal province of Fujian, Dehua has a history of more than 3,700 years of porcelain production. Dehua white porcelain was regarded as the prominent export product during the Song Dynasty and the Yuan Dynasty. In the Ming Dynasty, Dehua white porcelain used to be dubbed "Blanc de CHINE (White from China)" by the French and gained worldwide fame.

Ceramics are a carrier, a symbol and a business card for the spread of Chinese culture to the outside world, said Fang Junqin, the head of Dehua County, adding that Dehua expects to take this opportunity to expand its global footprints and strengthen cooperation with foreign partners.

At present, Dehua boasts more than 4,000 ceramic enterprises with the scale of the sector reaching 57.7 billion yuan. The county is still one of China's largest producers and exporters of porcelain craftwork which have been sold to more than 190 countries and regions around the world.

This event, organized by the Fujian Museum, the United Association of American Fujianese, and the Dehua Ceramic Trade Association with media support from the North American Economic Herald Media Group, is part of a five-year international exhibition tour by Dehua porcelain producers designed to cover over 20 countries and regions. The first leg of the international exhibition tour was held in August last year in Frankfurt, Germany.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339152.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road