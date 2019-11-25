Xinhua Silk Road: KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football attracts nearly 10 million viewers

Oleg Matytsin, the president of the FISU, said at the opening ceremony for the event that the host of the first FISU University World Cup-Football opens a new chapter in the history of university sports.

According to Xue Yanqing, senior vice president of the Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC), football is one of the most popular, influential and charming sports in the world. It is of great significance to develop and revitalize football in improving the physical fitness of the people, enriching cultural life, cultivating sports culture and developing sports industry.

At present, the group matches of the KELME 2019 FISU University World Cup-Football are being held in Jinjiang.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309572.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service