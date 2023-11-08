Xinhua Silk Road: N. China's Suning thrives with e-commerce

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Suning County in north China's Hebei Province has vigorously implemented the strategy of developing through e-commerce, with open platforms gathering momentum, cross-border logistics extending in all directions, and the e-commerce ecology becoming increasingly complete. The county has become a hot spot for e-commerce and Internet celebrities.

So far, Suning has more than 40,000 registered online stores, directly and indirectly creating jobs for more than 80,000 people, and the sales revenue has exceeded 15 billion yuan (about 2.06 billion U.S. dollars).

The county's economy is making steady progress towards the goal of prosperity for its people and economic growth for the county.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337025.html

