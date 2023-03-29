Xinhua Silk Road: NW. China's Gansu sees booming rural tourism

BEIJING, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural areas of northwest China's Gansu Province received over 89.38 million tourist visits in 2022, about 70.19 percent of the pre-pandemic level in 2019, while the tourism revenue reached 26.55 billion yuan, representing a 78.08-percent recovery from 2019, according to a report unveiled on Wednesday.

Photo shows a tea garden in Yangba Town, Kangxian County, Longnan City in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The report on Gansu's rural tourism development index for 2022, which was jointly compiled by Gansu's provincial culture and tourism department and China Economic Information Service to reflect rural tourism development in Gansu based on big data, shows that last year's number of tourists to rural Gansu accounted for 66 percent of the total visitors to the province, and the rural tourism income accounted for 42 percent of the total.

Gansu's tourism recovery has gained traction since January of this year. During the Spring Festival holiday, the province received 10.12 million visits and achieved an income of 5.5 billion yuan, up 35 percent and 31 percent year on year, respectively. In 2023, rural tourism is likely to become the mainstay of tourism consumption in Gansu, the report says.

As part of Gansu Province's efforts to boost the tourism, a total of 30 outdoor sports and tourism routes for hiking, adventure, marathon, mountain climbing, gliding, skiing, and mountain cross-country race in Gansu were also launched on Wednesday.

