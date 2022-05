Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry

During the fashion week, a digital experience space, a virtual fashion idol group and a digital ordering platform were also launched, making the new season garments and virtual clothes display together while real models and virtual idols interact with each other.

Meanwhile, professional buyers at home and abroad who watched the show through the online live-streaming were able to order the goods online instantly.

With the trend of the digitalization, Shenzhen's fashion industry is developing towards high-end technology, creative diversity, brand internationalization and fashionable products, said Pan Ming, president of Shenzhen Garment Industry Association.

It is learned that there are 4,100 high-tech enterprises settled in Shenzhen's Nanshan District, the main venue of the fashion week, empowering digitalization of the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Lixiu clothing culture block within the district has attracted 600 clothing brands, becoming a gathering place for original fashion designers from all over the world.

In 2021, the business revenue of fashion industry cluster in Nanshan District reached 21.169 billion yuan, up 7.15 percent year on year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/327714.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road