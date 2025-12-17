Xinhua Silk Road: Textile and clothing industry in town of Guiping in S. China's Guangxi seizes e-commerce wave to boost dev't

Xinhua Silk Road

Dec 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The textile and clothing industry in Mule Town in Guiping, a county-level city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is striving to boost development through e-commerce.

Known as a famous town of leisure sports clothing in China and the largest leisure clothing production base in Guangxi, Mule Town currently has 500-plus textile and clothing enterprises, with an annual production of over 300 million sets of clothing, and the products are sold well throughout China and even in Europe, North America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, etc.

Photo shows the Mule textile and clothing industry park in Guiping which has been put into operation. (Provided by Lin Qiuyun)
With the rise of e-commerce in the clothing industry, the textile and clothing enterprises in the town are continuously cultivating their own e-commerce teams and gradually entering overseas e-commerce platforms for product sales. Currently, the average annual sales of clothing through e-commerce exceed 50 million sets, and there are over 3,000 personnel engaging in e-commerce sales.

Li Tailiang, general manager of Guangxi Guiping Suying Sports Goods Co., Ltd. based in Guiping, said that the company has seen a good momentum in live-streaming sales and e-commerce sales, and its new factory area in the Guiping textile and clothing industry park with an investment of 45 million yuan has started production, boasting a daily output of 4,000-5,000 pieces (sets) and a planned annual production capacity of over 1.6 million pieces (sets).

"Logistics convenience is an important advantage for us to attract investment," project leader Wu Songze said at the construction site of the Guiping e-commerce logistics park, adding that the logistics park is an important component of the Guiping textile and clothing industry park, and at present, the park houses five logistics companies, 11 e-commerce companies, and 12 clothing companies.

As the core cluster area of Guiping's textile and clothing industry, Mule Town has seen the textile and clothing output value reach 6.746 billion yuan from January to October this year, with the clothing express delivery hitting 11.5319 million pieces, a year-on-year increase of 5.52 percent, and the daily express delivery volume exceeding 50,000 pieces, and even up to 100,000 pieces during major events.

