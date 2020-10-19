Xinhua Silk Road: The 51st Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair kicked off in the eastern Chinese city of Zhangshu

The event has attracted more than 8,600 pharmaceutical manufacturers nationwide to participate in the exhibition, making the exhibited varieties up to 27,000, and the turnover at the opening day hit 10.87 billion yuan.

According to Dong Xiaoming, the party chief of Zhangshu, the 51st Zhangshu National TCM Materials and Pharmaceuticals Trade Fair has taken modern information technologies like internet, big data and cloud computing to carry out online exhibitions, promoting the deep transformation of the fair to a digital one.

A pharmaceutical industry investment promotion meeting was also held in a bid to boost the innovative development of local TCM industry, and 18 projects covering biomedicine, medical equipment and pharmaceutical production and circulation among others were contracted at the meeting, with a total investment of 5.311 billion yuan.

Besides, 200-odd latest sci-tech achievements and 150-odd technical requirements have been collected at an online meeting which serves as an exchange platform for related supply and demand parties with the aim to transform sci-tech achievements into actual productivity.

In recent years, Zhangshu has been focusing on developing the characteristic industry of TCM as a strategic measure to revitalize the city's economy. In 2019, the city's pharmaceutical industry cluster realized an operating revenue of 91.3 billion yuan, and its TCM industry ranked among the top 100 national county economic industrial clusters for the fourth consecutive year.

Currently, the city boasts 448,600 mu (about 29,907 hectares) of TCM materials planting area, and 326 pharmaceutical enterprises.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/316878.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road