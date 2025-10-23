Xinhua Silk Road: Tianjin to strengthen regional agricultural cooperation with Jilin, Guangdong

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianjin Municipality, a port city in northern China, is set to enhance agricultural cooperation with Jilin Province and Guangdong Province to promote cross-region market integration.

The three regions will work together to integrate agricultural information linkage, policy innovation, essential agricultural element resources, brand image and market structure so as to promote a collaborative and unified agricultural market, said a Tianjin agricultural official at an inter-provincial cooperation and exchange event among Tianjin, Jilin and Guangdong held on October 18 during the 22nd China International Agricultural Trade Fair.

Situated at the convergence of marine and land routes under the Belt and Road Initiative and the marine gateway of north China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, Tianjin has great advantages in promoting regional cooperation and market integration.

 

