Xinjia Announces Launch of Wainlux L3 -- Twin-Beam Laser Engraver & Cutter

HONG KONG, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the success of its previous crowdfunding project of the Wainlux K6 laser engraver, industry experts Xinjia just announced the launch of the Wainlux L3 — a powerful twin-beam laser engraver and cutter with 5mm single-pass cutting performance. The L3 is a user-friendly, high-performance engraver/cutter that gives users the power to engrave on any surface and cut precisely with professional results. It's the perfect tool for makers and is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wainlux-laser-tech/most-powerful-10w-dual-laser-cutter-and-engraver-w-autofocus.

Wainlux L3 10W Dual-Laser Cutter and Engraver with Autofocus

Laser engraving is the preferred method for marking surfaces and applying text, logos, images and patterned designs on objects. It has wide applications for business, art and crafts. With the release of the Wainlux L3 - 40W Twin-Beams Desktop Laser Engraver & Cutter, users have a creative tool that is powerful, fast, accurate and easy to use. It's the perfect outlet for creativity and gives users the power to customize virtually any surface or item.

"We have years of experience creating laser technologies and components for top OEM manufacturers. Recently, we took that expertise and launched our own series of laser engravers and cutters. Working directly with consumers has taught us valuable lessons about what end users need. That feedback helped us design our latest release, the Wainlux L3. It's the most powerful and affordable twin-beam engraver cutter on the market and gives makers the perfect combination of high performance and ease of use. Our twin-beam technology makes fast, precise cuts without the edge burn that is common with other lasers. The results speak for themselves: intricate designs, greater detail, and more uniform patterns," said Wainlux CEO Bob Min.

The Wainlux L3 uses a compressed laser dot of 40W that is powerful enough to cut through a 5mm board in only one pass. It needs fewer passes to cut deeper than other engraver/cutters in its class, so the resulting kerf is barely larger than the laser beam itself. This makes it possible to achieve very fine details with less edge burning on the surface of the material. The converging power beams go through a FAC optic, which compresses the laser into an 80 um spot with high-output efficiency up to 97.5%.

Wainlux L3 is intuitive and simple to use with a smartphone, tablet or PC and has features that make it easy to achieve perfect results. It takes the guesswork out of focus setup with a one-touch Autofocus using a distance sensor, has a Live Preview mode for proper pattern placement, and has an extended working area suitable for batch production so users can engrave or cut several objects at one time without resetting the device.

With 40W twin-beam power, single-pass 5mm material cutting and incredible precision, the Wainlux L3 gives users top performance, affordability, and unlimited creativity. Wainlux L3 is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wainlux-laser-tech/most-powerful-10w-dual-laser-cutter-and-engraver-w-autofocus.

