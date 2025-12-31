Xinjiang Today: Has Your Throat Got An 'Avalanche'? Meet Naanspeak

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Who doesn't need a sprinkle of laughter in their life now and again? Thanks to the people of Xinjiang, a hilarious new meme is making the rounds across China. It's called Naanspeak. Combining Google-translation-like sentence structure, powerful and graphic metaphors and a conspicuous accent, this way of speaking puts a Xinjiang spin on standard Chinese language.

One example is how to issue a complaint about a person being too loud.

In Xinjiang, it is often expressed in this intriguing way: "Hey, dude, has your throat got an 'avalanche'? My ears are submitting me a letter of resignation, now."

This distinctive style of communication gained widespread popularity online thanks to a traffic police officer renowned for using it in his anti-drunk-driving campaigns. One of his memorable messages read, "In the car's belly, I am there; my belly, alcohol not there."

The twang soon received the adorable name of Naanspeak after the popular staple food naan in Xinjiang.

A consequence of scale

China is a big country with a vast territory of 9.6 million square km and a population of more than 1.4 billion. As the shared language of standard Chinese is promoted, people inevitably add their locally unique words, expressions and accents. The result is that the Chinese people speak the same language, yet in different styles.

Xinjiang is a place that is home to multiple ethnic groups and where diverse cultures meet and mix. People from different ethnic communities and cultural backgrounds bring their linguistic features into standard Chinese and form a unique way of speaking. This is a clear manifestation of inter-ethnic exchange and integration.

Naanspeak is just the newest spark that is shining a light on Xinjiang's unique multiethnic culture as it comes into contact with the Internet. It shows the linguistic creativity of netizens and demonstrates how quickly culture spreads in a digital era.

This phenomenon goes beyond linguistics, however. It represents spontaneous cultural innovation by the people themselves. Ultimately, the reason Naanspeak is so popular is it creatively integrates distinctive local linguistic notations and strikes a chord.

Linguistic internationalism

This kind of occurrence is not limited to China. As international exchanges become more frequent, many Chinese words and expressions have extended beyond borders and enriched humanity's vocabulary.

For example, kung fu has fully entered the English language. As a result, this has the cyclical impact of generating further interest in the Chinese culture of martial arts, making it more well-known and beloved. In this sense, linguistic exchanges are expanding people's life experiences and bridging different cultures.

This becomes even more true when it comes to Chinese initiatives in recent years. The Belt and Road Initiative and the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, for example, mean new additions to the global vocabulary. This means tangible cooperation opportunities may be discovered and may inspire new ideas for state governance. Most importantly, more efficient approaches to building a better future for all may also be found.

Foreign terms have been entering Chinese for centuries. Many are phonetic loans that approximate the source word's sound, such as kafei for "coffee" and shafa for "sofa." In recent decades, English has been a dominant source, with acronyms like GDP, MBA and AI circulating alongside character-based equivalents.

Naanspeak is an example of how we can increasingly work to celebrate our differences and simultaneously learn from each other.

Comments to [email protected]

SOURCE Xinjiang Today