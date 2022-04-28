Xinyuan Real Estate Announces Celebration of its 25th Anniversary

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer operating primarily in China with assets in other countries, today announced that the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of campaigns commemorating the Company's milestone. The celebration event started on April 15th in Henan Province，where the company was originally founded, and will continue over the month in other cities including Shandong province, Shanghai ,Beijing and Etc.

Since the establishment of the Company 25 years ago, Xinyuan Group has been adhering to the concepts of "Quality Real Estate" and "Technological Real Estate" and has been deeply involved in the development of real estate industries in China and other countries. The Company has completed over 100 projects in more than 20 cities in China, with a total development area of more than 20 million square meters mainly locating in first tier and strong second-tier cities, including Zhengzhou, Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Zhuhai, Xi'an, Chengdu, Jinan, etc. Globally, Xinyuan has developed a series of overseas boutique projects in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Malaysia.

So far, Xinyuan Group has provided high-quality housing for more than 200,000 property owners, and has ranked among the top 100 Chinese real estate businesses for 16 consecutive years. 2021 was a record setting year for Xinyuan, delivering 12 projects, proximately totaling 10000 units, covering an area of 1.07 million square meters. 2022 is expected to surpass previous years successes with more deliveries.

Additionally, Xinyuan Group has been actively pursuing strategic cooperation with other real estate companies to achieve win-win results for both parties. Recently, Xinyuan Group has successively strategically partnered with Sino-Ocean and Wanda Group.

Beyond development, Xinyuan Group's area of businesses also encompasses real estate-related services, such as Residential and Commercial Property Management, New City's Industry Development, smart technology, financing, and construction services. In recent years Xinyuan has focused on embracing the future, with a focus on digital transformation, reorganized its real estate business from the perspective of digital and technology, and improved its corporate strategic vision. In 2022, Xinyuan Group, Mininglamp Technology and Lesoft Cloud have reached strategic cooperation to enhance the overall digital marketing capabilities of Xinyuan Group.

To thank our customers and investors for their continued trust, confidence and support over the last 25 years. Xinyuan is planning a global anniversary celebration. It will be a celebration of the companies' projects in China and overseas, spanning more than 3 continents, 4 countries and 25 cities, highlighting Xinyuan's 25-year history and look into the future. There will also be promotional events and exhibits at our many beautiful, newly-built properties to celebrate 25 years of success at Xinyuan.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer primarily in China, with assets in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier-one and tier-two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Qingdao, Chengdu, Xi'an, Suzhou, Dalian, Zhuhai and Foshan. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and has been active in real estate development in New York over the past few years. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about future debt and financial position, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; the impact of pandemics, such as Covid-19, on the real estate market and the economies in our markets; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.