Xinyuan Real Estate Announces Delayed Filing of Annual Report

BEIJING, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in the U.S., today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report") could not be filed by April 30, 2021.

The Annual Report could not be filed on or before the April 30, 2021 filing deadline because the Company's Audit Committee, with the assistance of advisors, is in the process of conducting an independent review of certain transactions to assess their potential impact on the Company's 2020 financial statements.

The Audit Committee is working diligently with its advisors to complete the review in a timely manner. The Company will not be in a position to file its Annual Report until the Audit Committee completes its review and the Company assesses the results of the review.

The Company intends to follow the procedures established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual to address the delayed filing. The delayed filing is not impacting the Company's day-to-day operations, and it has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of Xinyuan ADSs on the NYSE under the symbol "XIN".

