Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 201 8 Highlights

Under ASC 606, the Company expects to recognize revenue for all contracts executed starting from January 1, 2018 , on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure.

, on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure. First quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods.

The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter reported revenues and net income by US $341.4 million and US $32.8 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Contract sales increased 24.7% to US$380.7 million from US$305.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 53.8% from US$823.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

from in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 53.8% from in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

from in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross profit decreased 38.2% to US$38.7 million , or 22.2% of total revenue, from US$62.6 million , or 22.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 78.5% from US$180.3 million , or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

, or 22.2% of total revenue, from , or 22.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 78.5% from , or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue increased to 22.9% from 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and increased from 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

compared to net income of in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of in the fourth quarter of 2017. Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.16 compared to diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share("ADS") US$0.11 in the first quarter of 2017 and US$0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated: "Despite the fact that the overall domestic real estate market is affected by the continuous government restrictions on purchases and prices, our contract sales in the first quarter of 2018 have increased 25% from the first quarter of last year.

"This quarter's financial report reflects the normal seasonal adjustment of the real estate industry and the impact of the new changes in accounting standards.



In early 2018, Xinyuan adopted a strategy to become an international technology-driven property ecosystem, under which Xinyuan will place emphasis not only on the development of its traditional real estate business, but also on its five sub-businesses: industrial real estate; commercial property management; traditional property management; property construction management, and real estate technology. This combination of Xinyuan's core real estate business with its five sub-businesses will form an ecosystem that functions as an integrated whole.



With the upgrade of our strategy, we expect the Group's sales and net profits will grow better than last year, and we maintain a stable dividend policy this quarter. The management is optimistic about the financial outlook for the entire year of 2018, and will further enhance operational efficiency, optimize the capital structure, and build a first-class global real estate development operations and asset management group."

First Quarter 201 8 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$375.5 million in the first quarter compared to US$240.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 and US$817.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 149,800 square meters in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 140,300 square meters in the first quarter of 2017 and 443,600 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB15,932 (US$2,506) in the first quarter of 2018 compared to RMB11,820 (US$1,717) in the first quarter of 2017 and RMB12,118 (US$1,794) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Contract sales in the United States totaled US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the first quarter of 2018, Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II, which contributed 1.8% and 1.5% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q1 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2 '000s) (RMB) (m2 '000s) (RMB) (m2 '000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II 8.6 6,710 1.6 11,650 - - Kunshan Royal Palace 2.3 21,222 1.3 24,232 -0.2 22,314 Jinan Royal Palace 22.4 9,280 35.5 12,404 22.4 12,626 Xuzhou Colorful City 1.7 15,131 31.4 11,246 3.6 10,265 Chengdu Thriving Family 4.7 11,277 15.8 10,724 4.5 17,183 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 9.7 9,050 4.2 18,379 2.6 15,130 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 26.3 15,432 2.7 27,497 30.9 23,197 Xi'an Metropolitan 3.1 8,889 21.2 9,719 1.5 9,594 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 13.2 6,342 11.3 11,110 0.1 10,000 Jinan Xin Central 6.8 11,777 16.9 11,477 12.2 10,527 Henan Xin Central I 0.5 11,568 9.5 12,890 0.3 18,486 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 0.8 21,739 2.0 14,004 0.2 19,949 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 10.1 12,394 4.4 15,899 1.2 13,031 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I

(Tianjin Spring Royal Palace) -0.1 6,844 2.5 12,590 1.1 14,631 Kunshan Xindo Park 4.4 18,244 12.7 22,311 2.3 23,009 Zhengzhou International New City I 0.9 10,834 33.9 4,401 2.4 13,322 Henan Xin Central II 15.0 10,955 10.4 11,858 7.7 11,768 Xingyang Splendid III - - 18.9 7,237 16.2 7,381 Changsha Mulian Royal Palace - - 21.6 12,899 2.0 16,177 Zhengzhou International New City

II - - 76.7 13,711 11.8 13,739 Zhengzhou International New City III - - 73.6 14,058 20.4 13,802 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) - - 31.2 9,499 2.3 9,813 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace) - - - - 2.7 13,412 Others 9.9 - 4.3 - 1.6 - Total 140.3 11,820 443.6 12,118 149.8 15,932

Revenue

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The revenue decrease was mainly due to the adoption of ASC606.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$62.6 million, or 22.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and a gross profit of US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$39.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to US$35.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 and US$78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 22.9% compared to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to costs associated with company expansion and the decrease of revenue.

Net Income

The Company experienced a net loss due to the decrease of revenue, increase of SG&A expenses, and increase of interest expenses due to an increase in debt during the quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net margin decreased from 2.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to negative 7.3% for the first quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss was US$0.16 per ADS in the first quarter of 2018 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.11 per ADS in the first quarter of 2017 and diluted net earnings of US$0.50 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,191.8 million from US$1,461.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Total debt outstanding was US$3,814.2 million, which reflected an increase of US$502.4 million compared to US$3,311.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was US$3,457.1 million compared to US$1,996.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adoption of ASC606

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach and applied the adoption only to contracts not completed as of the date of adoption, with no restatement of comparative periods, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings recognized as of the date of adoption.

The following tables show the actual annual 2017 operating results and the annual 2017 operating results if XIN had adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2017.

2017 Financial Results Prior to ASC 606



2017 Total 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000



(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Contract Sales 2,465,663 305,382 732,476 604,520 823,285 1. Revenue 1,976,907 280,714 488,165 482,373 725,655 Gross Profit 459,628 62,567 107,922 108,842 180,297 Gross Profit Margin 23.2% 22.3% 22.1% 22.6% 24.8% SG&A 212,568 35,505 47,894 50,976 78,193 Interest Expense 66,153 9,325 20,195 11,418 25,215 2. Profit Before Income Taxes 193,228 22,042 46,678 38,895 85,613 Income Taxes 113,117 14,625 25,901 22,366 50,225 3. Net Profit 80,111 7,417 20,777 16,529 35,388

2017 Financial Results Adjusted for ASC 606 Adoption



2017 Total 2017 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Contract Sales 2,465,663 305,382 732,476 604,520 823,285 1. Revenue 1,584,038 354,572 184,834 247,499 797,133 Gross Profit 346,635 70,098 31,576 49,599 195,362 Gross Profit Margin 21.9% 19.8% 17.1% 20.0% 24.5% SG&A 212,568 35,505 47,894 50,976 78,193 Interest Expense 66,153 9,325 20,195 11,418 25,215 2. Profit Before Income Taxes 80,235 29,573 (29,669) (20,347) 100,678 Income Taxes 75,653 19,295 890 7,991 47,477 3. Net Profit 4,582 10,278 (30,559) (28,338) 53,201

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2018.

Project GFA (m2 '000s) Total Active Project Sold to date Unsold to date Xingyang Splendid II 137.3 81.5 55.8 Kunshan Royal Palace 280.6 278.8 1.8 Jinan Royal Palace 449.5 372.4 77.1 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.1 118.8 11.3 Chengdu Thriving Family 203.4 195.7 7.7 Changsha Xinyuan Splendid 251.6 241.4 10.2 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 89.4 28.2 Xi'an Metropolitan 290.6 261.0 29.6 Zhengzhou Xindo Park 144.4 127.5 16.9 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 169.2 25.2 Henan Xin Central I 262.2 251.1 11.1 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 158.6 8.1 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 84.1 80.7 3.4 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace) 139.2 130.9 8.3 Kunshan Xindo Park 89.0 76.1 12.9 Zhengzhou International New City I 360.5 330.0 30.5 Henan Xin Central II 109.7 97.4 12.3 Xingyang Splendid III 121.1 98.8 22.3 Changsha Mulian Royal Palace 91.2 56.5 34.7 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 157.4 18.6 Zhengzhou International New City III 222.2 94.2 128 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.5 41.9 66.6 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace) 140.6 2.7 137.9 Others 80.9 - 80.9 Total active projects 4,351.4 3,512.0 839.4

As of May 20, 2018, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,899,100 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's planning stage projects:



Unsold GFA (m2 '000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace (Beijing Liyuan project) 102.3 To be determined

Changsha Furong Thriving Family 72.3 2018Q3

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace (Xi'an Aerospace City Project) 226.0 2018Q4

Xinyuan Golden Water View City (Zhengzhou Heizhuzhuang Project) 340.0 2018Q4

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan (Kunshan Zhongyu Project) 109.3 2018Q3

Zhengzhou International New City IV 864.6 2018Q2

Zhengzhou International New City V(newly added) 871.0 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World (Zhuhai Prince Project) 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal (Qingdao New Project) 380.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Fancy City III 83.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project I 230.8 2018Q2

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project II(newly added) 204.7 To be determined

Zhengzhou Zhongmou Project 480.0 To be determined

Suzhou Yinhewan Project 89.7 To be determined

Suzhou Wujiang New City 63.0 To be determined

Chengdu Xinyuan City (Chengdu Wucaicheng Project) 873.0 To be determined

Total projects under planning 5,059.7



Total active projects 839.4



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 5,899.1





Real Estate Project Update in the United States

As of March 31, 2018, a total of 174 units out of 216 total units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$255.7 million. During the first quarter of 2018, two units were sold, and revenues were US$5.2 million.

Foundation work was completed in the first quarter of 2018 for the Company's Hudson Garden project in Manhattan, New York City. After optimizing the internal layout of the building, the Company now expects 92 units to be available for sale, an increase from the original 82.

The Company continues to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up development project in Flushing, New York City. The Landmark Protection Committee has approved the Company's landmark protection plan and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. The Company has begun transferring and protecting crucial parts of the landmark RKO theater as scheduled.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the first quarter of 2018, construction continued to progress at the Madison Project in London. All below-ground work has been completed, including the formation of the extensive basement and all piling work. The structural core of the building has been constructed up to the 12th floor, out of a total 53 floors. Central mechanical and electrical installations also began during the quarter, and cladding work commenced shortly after the period end. Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in the Madison Project, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. At the end of the first quarter 2018, pre-sale contracts had been exchanged on 128 of the 319 market sale units, representing GBP 89.6 million of gross development value, or 40% of available market sale units. Enquiry levels remained robust during the period, tempered by a competitive market environment and a backdrop of ongoing political uncertainty.

Update on Construction Management Service Business

Xinyuan started its construction management service business in the third quarter of 2017 with its first project in Guangzhou, and this business developed well in the first quarter of 2018. Under this asset-light business model, Xinyuan charges a service fee for providing the construction management service. Xinyuan may also charge an interest spread if it provides financing support by means including, without limitation to, establishing limited partnerships with financial institutions. Below is a summary of the Company's active construction management service projects:



Project GFA (m2, 000s)





Guangzhou Project 55.0

Zhengzhou Derun Southern District Project 1,029.0

Zhengzhou Qinglongshan Project 357.0

Shandong Heze Project 233.0

Zhengzhou Derun Northern District Project 181.0

Qiqihar Project 797.0

Total of all Xinyuan construction management service projects 2,652.0



Business Outlook

The 2018 business outlook reflects the modified retrospective adoption of ASC 606 and may not be comparable to prior year periods.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects contract sales to be approximately US$530 million.

For 2018, the Company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 am ET on May 30, 2018 to discuss first quarter 2018 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-800-347-6311

International: 1-323-794-2094

A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com.

A replay of the call will be available through June 5, 2018 by dialing:

US: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Access code: 5602971

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Mr. Charles Wang

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9314

Email: irteam@xyre.com

ICR, LLC

Investors:

In U.S.: +1-646-308-1472

In China: +86 (10) 6583-7511

Email: William.zima@icrinc.com

Media:

Mr. Edmond Lococo

In China: +86 (10) 6583-7510

Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended





March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























Total revenue



174,097





725,656





280,714



























Total costs of revenue



(135,394)





(545,358)





(218,147)

Gross profit



38,703





180,298





62,567



























Selling and distribution expenses



(12,174)





(28,274)





(10,488)

General and administrative expenses



(27,592)





(49,920)





(25,017)



























Operating (loss)/income



(1,063)





102,104





27,062



























Interest income



6,350





4,431





2,599

Interest expense



(29,785)





(25,215)





(9,325)

Net realized gain on short-term investments



1,237





4,012





588

Unrealized gain/(loss) on short-term investments



(242)





(2,116)





1,254

Other income



207





2,170





159

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





-





-

Exchange gains/(loss)



11,639





1,043





(51)

Share of loss of equity investees



(921)





(816)





(243)



























Loss/(income) from operations before income taxes



(12,578)





85,613





22,043



























Income taxes



(142)





(50,226)





(14,625)



























Net (loss)/income



(12,720)





35,387





7,418

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interest



2,315





(2,375)





42

Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

shareholders



(10,405)





33,012





7,460



























(Loss)/earnings per ADS:























Basic



(0.16)





0.51





0.12

Diluted



(0.16)





0.50





0.11

ADS used in computation:























Basic



64,821





64,754





63,995

Diluted



65,805





65,927





64,944



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017





(unaudited)



(audited)



(unaudited)

ASSETS























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



813,736





894,551





916,029

Restricted cash



378,077





566,676





329,909

Short-term investments



123,478





57,740





41,113

Accounts receivable



10,912





100,553





26,884

Other receivables



49,422





73,194





31,804

Deposits for land use rights



97,669





103,716





100,804

Other deposits and prepayments



674,320





272,022





276,914

Advances to suppliers



45,524





36,731





30,433

Real estate properties development completed



813,542





840,393





429,254

Real estate properties under development



3,457,139





1,996,001





1,848,471

Amounts due from related parties



187,644





125,662





20,284

Amounts due from employees



5,187





2,174





2,277

Other current assets



454





799





140



























Total current assets



6,657,104





5,070,212





4,054,316



























Real estate properties held for lease, net



287,457





277,933





163,541

Property and equipment, net



32,707





32,386





33,610

Long-term investment



982,714





829,773





16,479

Deferred tax assets



153,558





82,006





49,701

Deposits for land use rights



23,854





22,956





28,988

Amounts due from related parties



30,871





24,666





-

Other assets



46,809





44,502





24,740



























TOTAL ASSETS



8,215,074





6,384,434





4,371,375



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)



March 31,



December 31,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

LIABILITIES AND























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























Accounts payable and notes payable



462,161





690,839





423,413

Short-term bank loans and other debt



264,130





247,758





130,448

Customer deposits



2,429,980





438,342





168,829

Income tax payable



159,391





169,839





106,396

Other payables and accrued liabilities



279,251





300,120





208,466

Payroll and welfare payable



8,973





31,445





4,626

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt



1,987,650





1,648,233





574,802

Current maturities of capital lease obligations



4,647





4,472





3,945

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests



16,522





15,593





-

Amounts due to related parties



140,993





128,178





67,949



























Total current liabilities



5,753,698





3,674,819





1,688,874



























Non-current liabilities























Long-term bank loans



100,523





11,019





350,887

Other long term debt



1,461,869





1,404,814





1,270,978

Deferred tax liabilities



120,320





164,204





105,086

Unrecognized tax benefits



31,231





31,231





20,492

Capital lease obligations, net of current maturities



10,701





11,415





14,876

Amounts due to related parties



31,831





29,919





-

TOTAL LIABILITIES



7,510,173





5,327,421





3,451,193



























Shareholders' equity























Common shares



16





16





16

Treasury shares



(67,792)





(67,792)





(60,915)

Additional paid-in capital



544,911





543,338





539,763

Statutory reserves



105,848





105,660





95,965

Retained earnings



81,185





382,124





354,905

Accumulated other comprehensive loss/(income)



51,382





29,226





(30,652)



























Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



715,550





992,572





899,082

Non-controlling interest



(10,649)





64,441





21,100

Total equity



704,901





1,057,013





920,182

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



8,215,074





6,384,434





4,371,375

Note: The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter total equity 33.31% to US$704.90 million from US$1,057.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinyuan-real-estate-co-ltd-announces-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300656349.html

SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.xyre.com

