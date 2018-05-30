Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

06:51 ET

BEIJING, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

  • Under ASC 606, the Company expects to recognize revenue for all contracts executed starting from January 1, 2018, on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure.
  • First quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods.
  • The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter reported revenues and net income by US$341.4 million and US$32.8 million, respectively.
  • Contract sales increased 24.7% to US$380.7 million from US$305.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 53.8% from US$823.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Gross profit decreased 38.2% to US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of total revenue, from US$62.6 million, or 22.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 78.5% from US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue increased to 22.9% from 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and increased from 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Net loss was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.16 compared to diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share("ADS") US$0.11 in the first quarter of 2017 and US$0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated: "Despite the fact that the overall domestic real estate market is affected by the continuous government restrictions on purchases and prices, our contract sales in the first quarter of 2018 have increased 25% from the first quarter of last year.

"This quarter's financial report reflects the normal seasonal adjustment of the real estate industry and the impact of the new changes in accounting standards.

In early 2018, Xinyuan adopted a strategy to become an international technology-driven property ecosystem, under which Xinyuan will place emphasis not only on the development of its traditional real estate business, but also on its five sub-businesses: industrial real estate; commercial property management; traditional property management; property construction management, and real estate technology. This combination of Xinyuan's core real estate business with its five sub-businesses will form an ecosystem that functions as an integrated whole.

With the upgrade of our strategy, we expect the Group's sales and net profits will grow better than last year, and we maintain a stable dividend policy this quarter. The management is optimistic about the financial outlook for the entire year of 2018, and will further enhance operational efficiency, optimize the capital structure, and build a first-class global real estate development operations and asset management group."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$375.5 million in the first quarter compared to US$240.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 and US$817.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 149,800 square meters in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 140,300 square meters in the first quarter of 2017 and 443,600 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB15,932 (US$2,506) in the first quarter of 2018 compared to RMB11,820 (US$1,717) in the first quarter of 2017 and RMB12,118 (US$1,794) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Contract sales in the United States totaled US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the first quarter of 2018, Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II, which contributed 1.8% and 1.5% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively. 

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project

Q1 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

GFA

ASP

(m2 '000s)

(RMB)

(m2 '000s)

(RMB)

(m2 '000s)

(RMB)

Xingyang Splendid II

8.6

6,710

1.6

11,650

-

-

Kunshan Royal Palace

2.3

21,222

1.3

24,232

-0.2

22,314

Jinan Royal Palace

22.4

9,280

35.5

12,404

22.4

12,626

Xuzhou Colorful City

1.7

15,131

31.4

11,246

3.6

10,265

Chengdu Thriving Family

4.7

11,277

15.8

10,724

4.5

17,183

Changsha Xinyuan Splendid

9.7

9,050

4.2

18,379

2.6

15,130

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

26.3

15,432

2.7

27,497

30.9

23,197

Xi'an Metropolitan

3.1

8,889

21.2

9,719

1.5

9,594

Zhengzhou Xindo Park

13.2

6,342

11.3

11,110

0.1

10,000

Jinan Xin Central

6.8

11,777

16.9

11,477

12.2

10,527

Henan Xin Central I

0.5

11,568

9.5

12,890

0.3

18,486

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

0.8

21,739

2.0

14,004

0.2

19,949

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South)

10.1

12,394

4.4

15,899

1.2

13,031

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I
(Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)

-0.1

6,844

2.5

12,590

1.1

14,631

Kunshan Xindo Park

4.4

18,244

12.7

22,311

2.3

23,009

Zhengzhou International New City I

0.9

10,834

33.9

4,401

2.4

13,322

Henan Xin Central II

15.0

10,955

10.4

11,858

7.7

11,768

Xingyang Splendid III

-

-

18.9

7,237

16.2

7,381

Changsha Mulian Royal Palace

-

-

21.6

12,899

2.0

16,177

Zhengzhou International New City
II

-

-

76.7

13,711

11.8

13,739

Zhengzhou International New City III

-

-

73.6

14,058

20.4

13,802

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

-

-

31.2

9,499

2.3

9,813

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II

(Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)

-

-

-

-

2.7

13,412

Others

9.9

-

4.3

-

1.6

-

Total

140.3

11,820

443.6

12,118

149.8

15,932

Revenue

In the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The revenue decrease was mainly due to the adoption of ASC606.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$62.6 million, or 22.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and a gross profit of US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$39.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to US$35.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 and US$78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 22.9% compared to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to costs associated with company expansion and the decrease of revenue.

Net Income

The Company experienced a net loss due to the decrease of revenue, increase of SG&A expenses, and increase of interest expenses due to an increase in debt during the quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net margin decreased from 2.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to negative 7.3% for the first quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss was US$0.16 per ADS in the first quarter of 2018 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.11 per ADS in the first quarter of 2017 and diluted net earnings of US$0.50 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2017.                                                                                  

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,191.8 million from US$1,461.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Total debt outstanding was US$3,814.2 million, which reflected an increase of US$502.4 million compared to US$3,311.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was US$3,457.1 million compared to US$1,996.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adoption of ASC606

On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach and applied the adoption only to contracts not completed as of the date of adoption, with no restatement of comparative periods, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings recognized as of the date of adoption.

The following tables show the actual annual 2017 operating results and the annual 2017 operating results if XIN had adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2017.

2017 Financial Results Prior to ASC 606

2017 Total

2017 Q1

2017 Q2

2017 Q3

2017 Q4

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Contract Sales

2,465,663

305,382

732,476

604,520

823,285

1. Revenue

1,976,907

280,714

488,165

482,373

725,655

Gross Profit

459,628

62,567

107,922

108,842

180,297

Gross Profit Margin

23.2%

22.3%

22.1%

22.6%

24.8%

 SG&A

212,568

35,505

47,894

50,976

78,193

 Interest Expense

66,153

9,325

20,195

11,418

25,215

2. Profit Before Income Taxes

193,228

22,042

46,678

38,895

85,613

Income Taxes

113,117

14,625

25,901

22,366

50,225

3. Net Profit

80,111

7,417

20,777

16,529

35,388

2017 Financial Results Adjusted for ASC 606 Adoption

2017 Total

2017 Q1

2017 Q2

2017 Q3

2017 Q4

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000

USD'000

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Contract Sales

2,465,663

305,382

732,476

604,520

823,285

1. Revenue

1,584,038

354,572

184,834

247,499

797,133

Gross Profit

346,635

70,098

31,576

49,599

195,362

Gross Profit Margin

21.9%

19.8%

17.1%

20.0%

24.5%

 SG&A

212,568

35,505

47,894

50,976

78,193

 Interest Expense

66,153

9,325

20,195

11,418

25,215

2. Profit Before Income Taxes

80,235

29,573

(29,669)

(20,347)

100,678

Income Taxes

75,653

19,295

890

7,991

47,477

3. Net Profit

4,582

10,278

(30,559)

(28,338)

53,201

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2018.

Project

GFA

(m2 '000s)

Total Active Project

Sold to date

Unsold to date

Xingyang Splendid II

137.3

81.5

55.8

Kunshan Royal Palace

280.6

278.8

1.8

Jinan Royal Palace

449.5

372.4

77.1

Xuzhou Colorful City

130.1

118.8

11.3

Chengdu Thriving Family

203.4

195.7

7.7

Changsha Xinyuan Splendid

251.6

241.4

10.2

Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1

117.6

89.4

28.2

Xi'an Metropolitan

290.6

261.0

29.6

Zhengzhou Xindo Park

144.4

127.5

16.9

Jinan Xin Central

194.4

169.2

25.2

Henan Xin Central I

262.2

251.1

11.1

Zhengzhou Fancy City I

166.7

158.6

8.1

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South)

84.1

80.7

3.4

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)

139.2

130.9

8.3

Kunshan Xindo Park

89.0

76.1

12.9

Zhengzhou International New City I

360.5

330.0

30.5

Henan Xin Central II

109.7

97.4

12.3

Xingyang Splendid III

121.1

98.8

22.3

Changsha Mulian Royal Palace

91.2

56.5

34.7

Zhengzhou International New City II

176.0

157.4

18.6

Zhengzhou International New City III

222.2

94.2

128

Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)

108.5

41.9

66.6

Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)

140.6

2.7

137.9

Others

80.9

-

80.9

Total active projects

4,351.4

3,512.0

839.4

As of May 20, 2018, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,899,100 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's planning stage projects:

Unsold GFA

(m2 '000s)

Pre-sales

Scheduled


Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace (Beijing Liyuan project)

102.3

To be determined

Changsha Furong Thriving Family

72.3

2018Q3

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace (Xi'an Aerospace City Project)

226.0

2018Q4

Xinyuan Golden Water View City (Zhengzhou Heizhuzhuang Project)

340.0

2018Q4

Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan (Kunshan Zhongyu Project)

109.3

2018Q3

Zhengzhou International New City IV

864.6

2018Q2

Zhengzhou International New City V(newly added)

871.0

To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World (Zhuhai Prince Project)

70.0

To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal (Qingdao New Project)

380.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou Fancy City III

83.0

To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project I

230.8

2018Q2

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project II(newly added)

204.7

To be determined

Zhengzhou Zhongmou Project

480.0

To be determined

Suzhou Yinhewan Project

89.7

To be determined

Suzhou Wujiang New City

63.0

To be determined

Chengdu Xinyuan City (Chengdu Wucaicheng Project)

873.0

To be determined

Total projects under planning

5,059.7

Total active projects

839.4

Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China

5,899.1

Real Estate Project Update in the United States

As of March 31, 2018, a total of 174 units out of 216 total units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$255.7 million. During the first quarter of 2018, two units were sold, and revenues were US$5.2 million.

Foundation work was completed in the first quarter of 2018 for the Company's Hudson Garden project in Manhattan, New York City. After optimizing the internal layout of the building, the Company now expects 92 units to be available for sale, an increase from the original 82.

The Company continues to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up development project in Flushing, New York City. The Landmark Protection Committee has approved the Company's landmark protection plan and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. The Company has begun transferring and protecting crucial parts of the landmark RKO theater as scheduled.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the first quarter of 2018, construction continued to progress at the Madison Project in London. All below-ground work has been completed, including the formation of the extensive basement and all piling work. The structural core of the building has been constructed up to the 12th floor, out of a total 53 floors. Central mechanical and electrical installations also began during the quarter, and cladding work commenced shortly after the period end. Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in the Madison Project, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. At the end of the first quarter 2018, pre-sale contracts had been exchanged on 128 of the 319 market sale units, representing GBP 89.6 million of gross development value, or 40% of available market sale units. Enquiry levels remained robust during the period, tempered by a competitive market environment and a backdrop of ongoing political uncertainty.

Update on Construction Management Service Business

Xinyuan started its construction management service business in the third quarter of 2017 with its first project in Guangzhou, and this business developed well in the first quarter of 2018. Under this asset-light business model, Xinyuan charges a service fee for providing the construction management service. Xinyuan may also charge an interest spread if it provides financing support by means including, without limitation to, establishing limited partnerships with financial institutions. Below is a summary of the Company's active construction management service projects:

Project GFA

(m2, 000s)


Guangzhou Project

55.0

Zhengzhou Derun Southern District Project

1,029.0

Zhengzhou Qinglongshan Project

357.0

Shandong Heze Project

233.0

Zhengzhou Derun Northern District Project

181.0

Qiqihar Project

797.0

Total of all Xinyuan construction management service projects

2,652.0

Business Outlook

The 2018 business outlook reflects the modified retrospective adoption of ASC 606 and may not be comparable to prior year periods.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects contract sales to be approximately US$530 million.

For 2018, the Company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 am ET on May 30, 2018 to discuss first quarter 2018 results. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US Toll Free: 1-800-347-6311
International: 1-323-794-2094

A webcast will also be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xyre.com.

A replay of the call will be available through June 5, 2018 by dialing:

US: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Access code: 5602971

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

In China:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Mr. Charles Wang
Investor Relations Director
Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9314
Email: irteam@xyre.com

ICR, LLC
Investors:
In U.S.: +1-646-308-1472
In China: +86 (10) 6583-7511
Email: William.zima@icrinc.com

Media:
Mr. Edmond Lococo
In China: +86 (10) 6583-7510
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)


Three months ended


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)













Total revenue

174,097


725,656


280,714













Total costs of revenue

(135,394)


(545,358)


(218,147)

Gross profit

38,703


180,298


62,567













Selling and distribution expenses

(12,174)


(28,274)


(10,488)

General and administrative expenses

(27,592)


(49,920)


(25,017)













Operating (loss)/income

(1,063)


102,104


27,062













Interest income

6,350


4,431


2,599

Interest expense

(29,785)


(25,215)


(9,325)

Net realized gain on short-term investments

1,237


4,012


588

Unrealized gain/(loss) on short-term investments

(242)


(2,116)


1,254

Other income

207


2,170


159

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-


-


-

Exchange gains/(loss)

11,639


1,043


(51)

Share of loss of equity investees

(921)


(816)


(243)













Loss/(income) from operations before income taxes

(12,578)


85,613


22,043













Income taxes

(142)


(50,226)


(14,625)













Net (loss)/income

(12,720)


35,387


7,418

Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interest

2,315


(2,375)


42

Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
shareholders

(10,405)


33,012


7,460













(Loss)/earnings per ADS:











Basic

(0.16)


0.51


0.12

Diluted

(0.16)


0.50


0.11

ADS used in computation:











Basic

64,821


64,754


63,995

Diluted

65,805


65,927


64,944

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017


(unaudited)

(audited)

(unaudited)

ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

813,736


894,551


916,029

Restricted cash

378,077


566,676


329,909

Short-term investments

123,478


57,740


41,113

Accounts receivable

10,912


100,553


26,884

Other receivables

49,422


73,194


31,804

Deposits for land use rights

97,669


103,716


100,804

Other deposits and prepayments

674,320


272,022


276,914

Advances to suppliers

45,524


36,731


30,433

Real estate properties development completed

813,542


840,393


429,254

Real estate properties under development

3,457,139


1,996,001


1,848,471

Amounts due from related parties

187,644


125,662


20,284

Amounts due from employees

5,187


2,174


2,277

Other current assets

454


799


140













Total current assets

6,657,104


5,070,212


4,054,316













Real estate properties held for lease, net

287,457


277,933


163,541

Property and equipment, net

32,707


32,386


33,610

Long-term investment

982,714


829,773


16,479

Deferred tax assets

153,558


82,006


49,701

Deposits for land use rights

23,854


22,956


28,988

Amounts due from related parties

30,871


24,666


-

Other assets

46,809


44,502


24,740













TOTAL ASSETS

8,215,074


6,384,434


4,371,375

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)


March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

LIABILITIES AND











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable and notes payable

462,161


690,839


423,413

Short-term bank loans and other debt

264,130


247,758


130,448

Customer deposits

2,429,980


438,342


168,829

Income tax payable

159,391


169,839


106,396

Other payables and accrued liabilities

279,251


300,120


208,466

Payroll and welfare payable

8,973


31,445


4,626

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt

1,987,650


1,648,233


574,802

Current maturities of capital lease obligations

4,647


4,472


3,945

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests

16,522


15,593


-

Amounts due to related parties

140,993


128,178


67,949













Total current liabilities

5,753,698


3,674,819


1,688,874













Non-current liabilities











Long-term bank loans

100,523


11,019


350,887

Other long term debt

1,461,869


1,404,814


1,270,978

Deferred tax liabilities

120,320


164,204


105,086

Unrecognized tax benefits

31,231


31,231


20,492

Capital lease obligations, net of current maturities

10,701


11,415


14,876

Amounts due to related parties

31,831


29,919


-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

7,510,173


5,327,421


3,451,193













Shareholders' equity











Common shares

16


16


16

Treasury shares

(67,792)


(67,792)


(60,915)

Additional paid-in capital

544,911


543,338


539,763

Statutory reserves

105,848


105,660


95,965

Retained earnings

81,185


382,124


354,905

Accumulated other comprehensive loss/(income)

51,382


29,226


(30,652)













Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity

715,550


992,572


899,082

Non-controlling interest

(10,649)


64,441


21,100

Total equity

704,901


1,057,013


920,182

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

8,215,074


6,384,434


4,371,375

Note: The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter total equity 33.31% to US$704.90 million from US$1,057.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

