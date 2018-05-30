Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
First Quarter 2018 Highlights
- Under ASC 606, the Company expects to recognize revenue for all contracts executed starting from January 1, 2018, on an "over time" basis using costs incurred, an input measure.
- First quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods.
- The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter reported revenues and net income by US$341.4 million and US$32.8 million, respectively.
- Contract sales increased 24.7% to US$380.7 million from US$305.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 53.8% from US$823.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Gross profit decreased 38.2% to US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of total revenue, from US$62.6 million, or 22.3% of total revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 78.5% from US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a percentage of total revenue increased to 22.9% from 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and increased from 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Net loss was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
- Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.16 compared to diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share("ADS") US$0.11 in the first quarter of 2017 and US$0.50 in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated: "Despite the fact that the overall domestic real estate market is affected by the continuous government restrictions on purchases and prices, our contract sales in the first quarter of 2018 have increased 25% from the first quarter of last year.
"This quarter's financial report reflects the normal seasonal adjustment of the real estate industry and the impact of the new changes in accounting standards.
In early 2018, Xinyuan adopted a strategy to become an international technology-driven property ecosystem, under which Xinyuan will place emphasis not only on the development of its traditional real estate business, but also on its five sub-businesses: industrial real estate; commercial property management; traditional property management; property construction management, and real estate technology. This combination of Xinyuan's core real estate business with its five sub-businesses will form an ecosystem that functions as an integrated whole.
With the upgrade of our strategy, we expect the Group's sales and net profits will grow better than last year, and we maintain a stable dividend policy this quarter. The management is optimistic about the financial outlook for the entire year of 2018, and will further enhance operational efficiency, optimize the capital structure, and build a first-class global real estate development operations and asset management group."
First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Contract Sales
Contract sales in China totaled US$375.5 million in the first quarter compared to US$240.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 and US$817.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The Company's GFA sales in China were 149,800 square meters in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 140,300 square meters in the first quarter of 2017 and 443,600 square meters in the fourth quarter of 2017.
The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB15,932 (US$2,506) in the first quarter of 2018 compared to RMB11,820 (US$1,717) in the first quarter of 2017 and RMB12,118 (US$1,794) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Contract sales in the United States totaled US$5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018.
The Company commenced pre-sales of one new project in the first quarter of 2018, Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II, which contributed 1.8% and 1.5% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.
Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China
|
Project
|
Q1 2017
|
Q4 2017
|
Q1 2018
|
GFA
|
ASP
|
GFA
|
ASP
|
GFA
|
ASP
|
(m2 '000s)
|
(RMB)
|
(m2 '000s)
|
(RMB)
|
(m2 '000s)
|
(RMB)
|
Xingyang Splendid II
|
8.6
|
6,710
|
1.6
|
11,650
|
-
|
-
|
Kunshan Royal Palace
|
2.3
|
21,222
|
1.3
|
24,232
|
-0.2
|
22,314
|
Jinan Royal Palace
|
22.4
|
9,280
|
35.5
|
12,404
|
22.4
|
12,626
|
Xuzhou Colorful City
|
1.7
|
15,131
|
31.4
|
11,246
|
3.6
|
10,265
|
Chengdu Thriving Family
|
4.7
|
11,277
|
15.8
|
10,724
|
4.5
|
17,183
|
Changsha Xinyuan Splendid
|
9.7
|
9,050
|
4.2
|
18,379
|
2.6
|
15,130
|
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
|
26.3
|
15,432
|
2.7
|
27,497
|
30.9
|
23,197
|
Xi'an Metropolitan
|
3.1
|
8,889
|
21.2
|
9,719
|
1.5
|
9,594
|
Zhengzhou Xindo Park
|
13.2
|
6,342
|
11.3
|
11,110
|
0.1
|
10,000
|
Jinan Xin Central
|
6.8
|
11,777
|
16.9
|
11,477
|
12.2
|
10,527
|
Henan Xin Central I
|
0.5
|
11,568
|
9.5
|
12,890
|
0.3
|
18,486
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
|
0.8
|
21,739
|
2.0
|
14,004
|
0.2
|
19,949
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South)
|
10.1
|
12,394
|
4.4
|
15,899
|
1.2
|
13,031
|
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I
|
-0.1
|
6,844
|
2.5
|
12,590
|
1.1
|
14,631
|
Kunshan Xindo Park
|
4.4
|
18,244
|
12.7
|
22,311
|
2.3
|
23,009
|
Zhengzhou International New City I
|
0.9
|
10,834
|
33.9
|
4,401
|
2.4
|
13,322
|
Henan Xin Central II
|
15.0
|
10,955
|
10.4
|
11,858
|
7.7
|
11,768
|
Xingyang Splendid III
|
-
|
-
|
18.9
|
7,237
|
16.2
|
7,381
|
Changsha Mulian Royal Palace
|
-
|
-
|
21.6
|
12,899
|
2.0
|
16,177
|
Zhengzhou International New City
|
-
|
-
|
76.7
|
13,711
|
11.8
|
13,739
|
Zhengzhou International New City III
|
-
|
-
|
73.6
|
14,058
|
20.4
|
13,802
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
|
-
|
-
|
31.2
|
9,499
|
2.3
|
9,813
|
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II
(Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2.7
|
13,412
|
Others
|
9.9
|
-
|
4.3
|
-
|
1.6
|
-
|
Total
|
140.3
|
11,820
|
443.6
|
12,118
|
149.8
|
15,932
Revenue
In the first quarter of 2018, the Company's total revenue decreased 38.0% to US$174.1 million from US$280.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and decreased 76.0% from US$725.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The revenue decrease was mainly due to the adoption of ASC606.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2018 was US$38.7 million, or 22.2% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of US$62.6 million, or 22.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2017 and a gross profit of US$180.3 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
SG&A expenses were US$39.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to US$35.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 and US$78.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 22.9% compared to 12.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 10.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to costs associated with company expansion and the decrease of revenue.
Net Income
The Company experienced a net loss due to the decrease of revenue, increase of SG&A expenses, and increase of interest expenses due to an increase in debt during the quarter. Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was US$12.7 million compared to net income of US$7.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and net income of US$35.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net margin decreased from 2.6% in the first quarter of 2017 and 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 to negative 7.3% for the first quarter of 2018. Diluted net loss was US$0.16 per ADS in the first quarter of 2018 compared to diluted net earnings of US$0.11 per ADS in the first quarter of 2017 and diluted net earnings of US$0.50 per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$1,191.8 million from US$1,461.2 million as of December 31, 2017. Total debt outstanding was US$3,814.2 million, which reflected an increase of US$502.4 million compared to US$3,311.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was US$3,457.1 million compared to US$1,996.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adoption of ASC606
On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606: Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board. The Company adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective approach and applied the adoption only to contracts not completed as of the date of adoption, with no restatement of comparative periods, and a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings recognized as of the date of adoption.
The following tables show the actual annual 2017 operating results and the annual 2017 operating results if XIN had adopted ASC 606 on January 1, 2017.
2017 Financial Results Prior to ASC 606
|
2017 Total
|
2017 Q1
|
2017 Q2
|
2017 Q3
|
2017 Q4
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Contract Sales
|
2,465,663
|
305,382
|
732,476
|
604,520
|
823,285
|
1. Revenue
|
1,976,907
|
280,714
|
488,165
|
482,373
|
725,655
|
Gross Profit
|
459,628
|
62,567
|
107,922
|
108,842
|
180,297
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
23.2%
|
22.3%
|
22.1%
|
22.6%
|
24.8%
|
SG&A
|
212,568
|
35,505
|
47,894
|
50,976
|
78,193
|
Interest Expense
|
66,153
|
9,325
|
20,195
|
11,418
|
25,215
|
2. Profit Before Income Taxes
|
193,228
|
22,042
|
46,678
|
38,895
|
85,613
|
Income Taxes
|
113,117
|
14,625
|
25,901
|
22,366
|
50,225
|
3. Net Profit
|
80,111
|
7,417
|
20,777
|
16,529
|
35,388
2017 Financial Results Adjusted for ASC 606 Adoption
|
2017 Total
|
2017 Q1
|
2017 Q2
|
2017 Q3
|
2017 Q4
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
USD'000
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Contract Sales
|
2,465,663
|
305,382
|
732,476
|
604,520
|
823,285
|
1. Revenue
|
1,584,038
|
354,572
|
184,834
|
247,499
|
797,133
|
Gross Profit
|
346,635
|
70,098
|
31,576
|
49,599
|
195,362
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
21.9%
|
19.8%
|
17.1%
|
20.0%
|
24.5%
|
SG&A
|
212,568
|
35,505
|
47,894
|
50,976
|
78,193
|
Interest Expense
|
66,153
|
9,325
|
20,195
|
11,418
|
25,215
|
2. Profit Before Income Taxes
|
80,235
|
29,573
|
(29,669)
|
(20,347)
|
100,678
|
Income Taxes
|
75,653
|
19,295
|
890
|
7,991
|
47,477
|
3. Net Profit
|
4,582
|
10,278
|
(30,559)
|
(28,338)
|
53,201
Real Estate Project Status in China
Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the first quarter of 2018.
|
Project
|
GFA
|
(m2 '000s)
|
Total Active Project
|
Sold to date
|
Unsold to date
|
Xingyang Splendid II
|
137.3
|
81.5
|
55.8
|
Kunshan Royal Palace
|
280.6
|
278.8
|
1.8
|
Jinan Royal Palace
|
449.5
|
372.4
|
77.1
|
Xuzhou Colorful City
|
130.1
|
118.8
|
11.3
|
Chengdu Thriving Family
|
203.4
|
195.7
|
7.7
|
Changsha Xinyuan Splendid
|
251.6
|
241.4
|
10.2
|
Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1
|
117.6
|
89.4
|
28.2
|
Xi'an Metropolitan
|
290.6
|
261.0
|
29.6
|
Zhengzhou Xindo Park
|
144.4
|
127.5
|
16.9
|
Jinan Xin Central
|
194.4
|
169.2
|
25.2
|
Henan Xin Central I
|
262.2
|
251.1
|
11.1
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City I
|
166.7
|
158.6
|
8.1
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South)
|
84.1
|
80.7
|
3.4
|
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)
|
139.2
|
130.9
|
8.3
|
Kunshan Xindo Park
|
89.0
|
76.1
|
12.9
|
Zhengzhou International New City I
|
360.5
|
330.0
|
30.5
|
Henan Xin Central II
|
109.7
|
97.4
|
12.3
|
Xingyang Splendid III
|
121.1
|
98.8
|
22.3
|
Changsha Mulian Royal Palace
|
91.2
|
56.5
|
34.7
|
Zhengzhou International New City II
|
176.0
|
157.4
|
18.6
|
Zhengzhou International New City III
|
222.2
|
94.2
|
128
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North)
|
108.5
|
41.9
|
66.6
|
Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II (Tianjin Spring Royal Palace)
|
140.6
|
2.7
|
137.9
|
Others
|
80.9
|
-
|
80.9
|
Total active projects
|
4,351.4
|
3,512.0
|
839.4
As of May 20, 2018, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,899,100 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's planning stage projects:
|
Unsold GFA
(m2 '000s)
|
Pre-sales
Scheduled
|
Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace (Beijing Liyuan project)
|
102.3
|
To be determined
|
Changsha Furong Thriving Family
|
72.3
|
2018Q3
|
Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace (Xi'an Aerospace City Project)
|
226.0
|
2018Q4
|
Xinyuan Golden Water View City (Zhengzhou Heizhuzhuang Project)
|
340.0
|
2018Q4
|
Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan (Kunshan Zhongyu Project)
|
109.3
|
2018Q3
|
Zhengzhou International New City IV
|
864.6
|
2018Q2
|
Zhengzhou International New City V(newly added)
|
871.0
|
To be determined
|
Zhuhai Xin World (Zhuhai Prince Project)
|
70.0
|
To be determined
|
Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal (Qingdao New Project)
|
380.0
|
To be determined
|
Zhengzhou Fancy City III
|
83.0
|
To be determined
|
Zhengzhou Hangmei Project I
|
230.8
|
2018Q2
|
Zhengzhou Hangmei Project II(newly added)
|
204.7
|
To be determined
|
Zhengzhou Zhongmou Project
|
480.0
|
To be determined
|
Suzhou Yinhewan Project
|
89.7
|
To be determined
|
Suzhou Wujiang New City
|
63.0
|
To be determined
|
Chengdu Xinyuan City (Chengdu Wucaicheng Project)
|
873.0
|
To be determined
|
Total projects under planning
|
5,059.7
|
Total active projects
|
839.4
|
Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China
|
5,899.1
Real Estate Project Update in the United States
As of March 31, 2018, a total of 174 units out of 216 total units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$255.7 million. During the first quarter of 2018, two units were sold, and revenues were US$5.2 million.
Foundation work was completed in the first quarter of 2018 for the Company's Hudson Garden project in Manhattan, New York City. After optimizing the internal layout of the building, the Company now expects 92 units to be available for sale, an increase from the original 82.
The Company continues to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up development project in Flushing, New York City. The Landmark Protection Committee has approved the Company's landmark protection plan and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. The Company has begun transferring and protecting crucial parts of the landmark RKO theater as scheduled.
Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom
During the first quarter of 2018, construction continued to progress at the Madison Project in London. All below-ground work has been completed, including the formation of the extensive basement and all piling work. The structural core of the building has been constructed up to the 12th floor, out of a total 53 floors. Central mechanical and electrical installations also began during the quarter, and cladding work commenced shortly after the period end. Construction remains on schedule for completion in 2020.
Of the 423 residential units in the Madison Project, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. At the end of the first quarter 2018, pre-sale contracts had been exchanged on 128 of the 319 market sale units, representing GBP 89.6 million of gross development value, or 40% of available market sale units. Enquiry levels remained robust during the period, tempered by a competitive market environment and a backdrop of ongoing political uncertainty.
Update on Construction Management Service Business
Xinyuan started its construction management service business in the third quarter of 2017 with its first project in Guangzhou, and this business developed well in the first quarter of 2018. Under this asset-light business model, Xinyuan charges a service fee for providing the construction management service. Xinyuan may also charge an interest spread if it provides financing support by means including, without limitation to, establishing limited partnerships with financial institutions. Below is a summary of the Company's active construction management service projects:
|
Project GFA
(m2, 000s)
|
Guangzhou Project
|
55.0
|
Zhengzhou Derun Southern District Project
|
1,029.0
|
Zhengzhou Qinglongshan Project
|
357.0
|
Shandong Heze Project
|
233.0
|
Zhengzhou Derun Northern District Project
|
181.0
|
Qiqihar Project
|
797.0
|
Total of all Xinyuan construction management service projects
|
2,652.0
Business Outlook
The 2018 business outlook reflects the modified retrospective adoption of ASC 606 and may not be comparable to prior year periods.
For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects contract sales to be approximately US$530 million.
For 2018, the Company expects an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017.
|
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Total revenue
|
174,097
|
725,656
|
280,714
|
Total costs of revenue
|
(135,394)
|
(545,358)
|
(218,147)
|
Gross profit
|
38,703
|
180,298
|
62,567
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(12,174)
|
(28,274)
|
(10,488)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(27,592)
|
(49,920)
|
(25,017)
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
(1,063)
|
102,104
|
27,062
|
Interest income
|
6,350
|
4,431
|
2,599
|
Interest expense
|
(29,785)
|
(25,215)
|
(9,325)
|
Net realized gain on short-term investments
|
1,237
|
4,012
|
588
|
Unrealized gain/(loss) on short-term investments
|
(242)
|
(2,116)
|
1,254
|
Other income
|
207
|
2,170
|
159
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Exchange gains/(loss)
|
11,639
|
1,043
|
(51)
|
Share of loss of equity investees
|
(921)
|
(816)
|
(243)
|
Loss/(income) from operations before income taxes
|
(12,578)
|
85,613
|
22,043
|
Income taxes
|
(142)
|
(50,226)
|
(14,625)
|
Net (loss)/income
|
(12,720)
|
35,387
|
7,418
|
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
2,315
|
(2,375)
|
42
|
Net (loss)/income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
|
(10,405)
|
33,012
|
7,460
|
(Loss)/earnings per ADS:
|
Basic
|
(0.16)
|
0.51
|
0.12
|
Diluted
|
(0.16)
|
0.50
|
0.11
|
ADS used in computation:
|
Basic
|
64,821
|
64,754
|
63,995
|
Diluted
|
65,805
|
65,927
|
64,944
|
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
813,736
|
894,551
|
916,029
|
Restricted cash
|
378,077
|
566,676
|
329,909
|
Short-term investments
|
123,478
|
57,740
|
41,113
|
Accounts receivable
|
10,912
|
100,553
|
26,884
|
Other receivables
|
49,422
|
73,194
|
31,804
|
Deposits for land use rights
|
97,669
|
103,716
|
100,804
|
Other deposits and prepayments
|
674,320
|
272,022
|
276,914
|
Advances to suppliers
|
45,524
|
36,731
|
30,433
|
Real estate properties development completed
|
813,542
|
840,393
|
429,254
|
Real estate properties under development
|
3,457,139
|
1,996,001
|
1,848,471
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
187,644
|
125,662
|
20,284
|
Amounts due from employees
|
5,187
|
2,174
|
2,277
|
Other current assets
|
454
|
799
|
140
|
Total current assets
|
6,657,104
|
5,070,212
|
4,054,316
|
Real estate properties held for lease, net
|
287,457
|
277,933
|
163,541
|
Property and equipment, net
|
32,707
|
32,386
|
33,610
|
Long-term investment
|
982,714
|
829,773
|
16,479
|
Deferred tax assets
|
153,558
|
82,006
|
49,701
|
Deposits for land use rights
|
23,854
|
22,956
|
28,988
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
30,871
|
24,666
|
-
|
Other assets
|
46,809
|
44,502
|
24,740
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
8,215,074
|
6,384,434
|
4,371,375
|
XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
LIABILITIES AND
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable and notes payable
|
462,161
|
690,839
|
423,413
|
Short-term bank loans and other debt
|
264,130
|
247,758
|
130,448
|
Customer deposits
|
2,429,980
|
438,342
|
168,829
|
Income tax payable
|
159,391
|
169,839
|
106,396
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
279,251
|
300,120
|
208,466
|
Payroll and welfare payable
|
8,973
|
31,445
|
4,626
|
Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt
|
1,987,650
|
1,648,233
|
574,802
|
Current maturities of capital lease obligations
|
4,647
|
4,472
|
3,945
|
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests
|
16,522
|
15,593
|
-
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
140,993
|
128,178
|
67,949
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,753,698
|
3,674,819
|
1,688,874
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Long-term bank loans
|
100,523
|
11,019
|
350,887
|
Other long term debt
|
1,461,869
|
1,404,814
|
1,270,978
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
120,320
|
164,204
|
105,086
|
Unrecognized tax benefits
|
31,231
|
31,231
|
20,492
|
Capital lease obligations, net of current maturities
|
10,701
|
11,415
|
14,876
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
31,831
|
29,919
|
-
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
7,510,173
|
5,327,421
|
3,451,193
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Common shares
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
Treasury shares
|
(67,792)
|
(67,792)
|
(60,915)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
544,911
|
543,338
|
539,763
|
Statutory reserves
|
105,848
|
105,660
|
95,965
|
Retained earnings
|
81,185
|
382,124
|
354,905
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss/(income)
|
51,382
|
29,226
|
(30,652)
|
Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
|
715,550
|
992,572
|
899,082
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(10,649)
|
64,441
|
21,100
|
Total equity
|
704,901
|
1,057,013
|
920,182
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
8,215,074
|
6,384,434
|
4,371,375
|
Note: The adoption of ASC 606 reduced first quarter total equity 33.31% to US$704.90 million from US$1,057.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
SOURCE Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.
