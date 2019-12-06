Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or the "Company") (NYSE: XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and in other countries, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights

Total revenue increased 40.0% to US$1,575.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , from US$1,125.4 million in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue decreased 16.4% to US$497.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 from US$595.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 18.3% from US$609.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

for the nine months ended , from in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue decreased 16.4% to in the third quarter of 2019 from in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 18.3% from in the second quarter of 2019. Gross profit increased 39.2% to US$413.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , from US$297.3 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit decreased 17.2% to US$123.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 from US$149.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 22.4% from US$159.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

for the nine months ended , from in the same period of the prior year. Gross profit decreased 17.2% to in the third quarter of 2019 from in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 22.4% from in the second quarter of 2019. Net income was US$43.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to US$1.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Net income was US$5.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$23.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and US$19.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

for the nine months ended , compared to in the same period of the prior year. Net income was in the third quarter of 2019 compared to in the third quarter of 2018 and in the second quarter of 2019. Contract sales decreased 5.4% to US$1,479.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , from US$1,563.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding the impact of change in exchange rate between RMB and the USD, contract sales remained flat compared to the same period of the prior year in RMB. Contract sales decreased 11.6% to US$504.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 from US$571.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 0.5% from US$507.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

for the nine months ended , from in the same period of the prior year. Excluding the impact of change in exchange rate between RMB and the USD, contract sales remained flat compared to the same period of the prior year in RMB. Contract sales decreased 11.6% to in the third quarter of 2019 from in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 0.5% from in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") attributable to shareholders were US$0.60 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , compared to US$0.04 in the same period of the prior year. Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to shareholders were US$0.07 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$0.31 in the third quarter of 2018 and US$0.19 in the second quarter of 2019.

for the nine months ended , compared to in the same period of the prior year. Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to shareholders were in the third quarter of 2019 compared to in the third quarter of 2018 and in the second quarter of 2019. Current debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter of 2019 decreased 18.8% to US$1,009.6 million , or 31.4% of total debt, from US$1,243.1 million , or 34.6% of total debt, at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Mr. Yong Zhang, Xinyuan's Chairman, stated, "This quarter, we remained profitable despite uncertainties in the macro-economic environment and stringent government restrictions on the Chinese housing market. These headwinds caused contract sales in the third quarter of 2019 to decrease compared to the same quarter in 2018, and total revenue decreased as well. However, we continued to see demand for our offerings and were able to commence pre-sales of two new projects, which contributed 7.3% and 9.1% of total GFA sales and contract sales, respectively."

"We continued to make progress in our overseas projects," added Mr. Zhang. "Our Hudson Garden project hard costs remained on track, and we received the Temporary Certification of Occupancy for Target's ground floor occupancy in early November. We engaged GKV Architects for our RKO project in Flushing to develop new architectural plans, and schematic designs are already complete. Our Madison project in the United Kingdom remains on course for completion in 2020."

Mr. Zhang continued, "In October, our Xinyuan Property Management Company was successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the code '01895'. Our Xinyuan Property Management subsidiary has achieved rapid growth in recent years, and we believe that listing on a high-quality platform will benefit all of our shareholders."

"Although uncertainties persist in the market, we are confident in our long-term strategy. We are constantly seeking new opportunities to enhance the Company's overall performance and to further differentiate ourselves in the market with our auxiliary businesses and services. Furthermore, we are also pleased to offer another quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Zhang.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Contract Sales

Contract sales in China totaled US$504.8 million in the third quarter compared to US$571.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 and US$507.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company's GFA sales in China were 255,600 square meters in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 277,500 square meters in the third quarter of 2018 and 233,200 square meters in the second quarter of 2019.

The average selling price ("ASP") per square meter sold in China was RMB13,531 (US$1,975) in the third quarter of 2019 compared to RMB13,406 (US$2,059) in the third quarter of 2018 and RMB14,755 (US$2,176) in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company commenced pre-sales of two new projects in the third quarter of 2019, Zhengzhou International New City V A04 and Huzhou Silk Town. The presales contributed 7.3% and 9.1% of total GFA sales and total contract sales, respectively.

Breakdown of GFA Sales and ASPs by Project in China

Project Q3 2018 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 GFA ASP GFA ASP GFA ASP (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) (m2, 000s) (RMB) Xingyang Splendid II 1.2 13,900 3.6 7,330 0.4 13,048 Jinan Royal Palace 25.9 16,426 2.8 14,739 2.2 16,483 Xuzhou Colorful City 0.1 10,989 0.7 14,541 0.4 12,453 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 (0.9) 23,515 0.3 38,158 0.4 24,890 Xi'an Metropolitan 1.8 10,546 0.1 12,896 0.1 12,845 Jinan Xin Central 1.3 12,839 0.1 18,954 0.4 12,926 Henan Xin Central I 0.3 18,931 0.7 7,942 - - Zhengzhou Fancy City I 0.2 17,481 0.5 13,714 - - Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 0.4 17,780 (0.1) 9,469 - - Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I - - - - 0.3 11,468 Zhengzhou International New City I 2.3 25,725 - - 5.9 14,784 Henan Xin Central II 0.2 16,913 0.1 15,932 - - Xingyang Splendid III 2.7 8,018 0.3 8,091 0.8 16,498 Zhengzhou International New City II 3.4 13,388 0.5 18,997 1.9 17,817 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 2.5 9,567 2.8 9,884 4.3 9,148 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 23.6 12,691 10.8 13,496 8.1 13,403 Zhengzhou International New City III D 14.0 14,264 0.6 14,045 0.1 14,446 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City I 18.9 7,230 1.8 6,845 0.5 6,968 Zhengzhou International New City III B 54.5 14,135 0.7 15,174 0.1 13,874 Changsha Furong Thriving Family 68.4 9,773 - - 0.2 9,568 Chengdu Xinyuan City 7.1 9,988 2.7 7,585 6.1 7,210 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 13.1 26,108 13.0 23,660 5.6 23,878 Xingyang Splendid IV 14.7 7,576 0.3 7,326 7.9 7,629 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 9.6 21,722 8.5 21,461 - - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom

City II - - 9.3 7,394 9.2 7,391 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay - - 28.8 19,797 6.9 22,162 Jinan Royal Spring Bay - - 4.0 8,777 5.8 8,547 Xinyuan Golden Water View City-

Zhengzhou - - 8.3 19,740 1.3 24,217 Zhengzhou Fancy City III - - 8.5 12,729 11.5 13,221 Zhengzhou International New City III C - - 15.7 12,459 4.6 13,157 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 - - 34.8 14,224 85.6 14,325 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 - - 15.5 10,698 12.5 9,996 Suzhou Galaxy Bay - - 34.6 14,227 10.8 14,591 Suzhou Gusu Shade I - - 5.6 37,678 1.6 37,563 Dalian International Health Technology

Town I - - 0.4 10,421 19.6 9,349 Xingyang Splendid V - - 13.1 7,629 18.4 7,635 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** - - 0.6 38,893 3.4 38,111 Zhengzhou International New City V A04 - - - - 0.3 12,068 Huzhou Silk Town *** - - - - 18.4 16,840 Others 12.2 - 3.2 - - - Total 277.5 13,406 233.2 14,755 255.6 13,531

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Suhe

Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. ** The Company owns 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade

II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. *** The Company owns 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,

which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou

Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions

and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

Revenue

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company's total revenue decreased 16.4% to US$497.6 million from US$595.5 million in the third quarter of 2018 and decreased 18.3% from US$609.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was US$123.5 million, or 24.8% of total revenue, compared to gross profit of US$149.2 million, or 25.1% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2018 and a gross profit of US$159.2 million, or 26.1% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses were US$57.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$47.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 and US$63.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 11.6% compared to 8.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 10.3% in the second quarter of 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was US$5.4 million compared to US$23.9 million for the third quarter of 2018 and US$19.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net margin was 1.1% compared to 4.0% in the third quarter of 2018 and 3.3% in the second quarter of 2019. Diluted net earnings per ADS were US$0.07 compared to US$0.31 per ADS in the third quarter of 2018 and US$0.19 per ADS in the second quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) decreased to US$688.4 million from US$1,021.8 million as of June 30, 2019.

Total debt outstanding was US$3,211.7 million, which reflects a decrease of US$383.3 million from US$3,595.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The balance of the Company's real estate properties under development at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was US$3,589.8 million compared to US$3,844.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Project Status in China

Below is a summary table of projects that were active and available for sale in the third quarter of 2019.

Project GFA (m2, 000s) Total Active

Projects Sold to date Unsold to date Xingyang Splendid II 118.5 97.8 20.7 Jinan Royal Palace 449.6 433.8 15.8 Xuzhou Colorful City 130.8 122.6 8.2 Sanya Yazhou Bay No.1 117.6 101.8 15.8 Xi'an Metropolitan 286.0 269.9 16.1 Jinan Xin Central 194.4 183.9 10.5 Henan Xin Central I 261.5 253.2 8.3 Zhengzhou Fancy City I 166.7 159.4 7.3 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (South) 84.1 81.7 2.4 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace I 139.7 131.6 8.1 Zhengzhou International New City I 356.6 344.4 12.2 Henan Xin Central II 109.5 103.9 5.6 Xingyang Splendid III 121.1 117.3 3.8 Zhengzhou International New City II 176.0 165.6 10.4 Zhengzhou Fancy City II (North) 108.7 95.2 13.5 Tianjin Spring Royal Palace II 144.6 80.2 64.4 Zhengzhou International New City III D 46.1 44.3 1.8 Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City I 64.7 55.5 9.2 Zhengzhou International New City III B 118.8 117.9 0.9 Changsha Furong Thriving Family 72.3 72.3 - Chengdu Xinyuan City 741.8 116.0 625.8 Kunshan Xinyu Jiayuan 107.9 47.7 60.2 Xingyang Splendid IV 151.8 29.9 121.9 Suzhou Suhe Bay * 62.6 62.6 - Zhengzhou Hangmei International Wisdom City II 78.4 33.2 45.2 Qingdao Royal Dragon Bay 157.3 71.5 85.8 Jinan Royal Spring Bay 116.8 30.7 86.1 Xinyuan Golden Water View City-Zhengzhou 331.5 64.5 267.0 Zhengzhou Fancy City III 80.6 57.3 23.3 Zhengzhou International New City III C 82.3 66.2 16.1 Zhengzhou International New City IV A12 199.7 154.5 45.2 Zhengzhou International New City IV B10 92.3 35.9 56.4 Suzhou Galaxy Bay 76.5 72.1 4.4 Suzhou Gusu Shade I 12.0 8.2 3.8 Dalian International Health Technology Town I 103.8 20.9 82.9 Xingyang Splendid V 80.5 31.5 49.0 Suzhou Gusu Shade II ** 14.3 4.0 10.3 Zhengzhou International New City V A04 104.9 0.3 104.6 Huzhou Silk Town *** 141.4 18.4 123.0 Others 51.4 - 51.4 Total active projects 6,055.1 3,957.7 2,097.4

* The Company owns 16.66% equity interest in Suzhou Hengwan Real Estate Co., Ltd.. which develops Suzhou Suhe

Bay. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. ** The Company owns 19.99% equity interest in Suzhou Litai Real Estate Co., Ltd., which develops Suzhou Gusu Shade

II. The Company accounts for its investment under the equity method. *** The Company owns 51% equity interest indirectly in Huzhou Xinhong Renju Construction Development Co., Ltd.,

which develops Huzhou Silk Town. Based on the articles of association, the company cannot exercise control of Huzhou

Silk Town, but has the ability to exercise significant influence over Huzhou Silk Town's operating and financial decisions

and accounted for it as an equity method investment.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's total saleable GFA was approximately 5,049,200 square meters for active projects and under planning stage projects in China. Below is a summary of all of the Company's projects in China:



Unsold GFA (m2, 000s) Pre-sales Scheduled





Tongzhou Xinyuan Royal Palace-Beijing 102.3 To be determined

Xinyuan Chang'an Royal Palace-Xi'an 226.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou International New City Land Bank(all land is grouped together and

will be developed gradually) 1,187.9 To be determined

Zhuhai Xin World 70.0 To be determined

Lingshan Bay Dragon Seal-Qingdao 380.0 To be determined

Zhengzhou Hangmei Project Land Bank(all land is grouped together and will be

developed gradually) 181.5 To be determined

Wuhan Hidden Dragon Royal Palace 185.0 To be determined

Dalian International Health Technology Town II 34.4 To be determined

Foshan Xinchuang AI International Science and Technology Innovation Valley 456.8 To be determined

Taizhou Yihe Yayuan 127.9 To be determined

Total projects under planning 2,951.8



Total active projects 2,097.4



Total of all Xinyuan unsold projects in China 5,049.2





Update on Real Estate Projects in the United States

As of September 30, 2019, a total of 177 units out of 216 units were sold and closed at the Company's Oosten project in Brooklyn, New York City, with total revenue from this project reaching US$260.1 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had completed superstructure construction, precast concrete facade, and windows installation for its Hudson Garden project, BLOOM ON FORTY FIFTH, in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan, New York City. The project had also received permanent power from the electric utility provider. Hard costs remain under budget and trend on schedule. During the past year, the project's design drawings were optimized, increasing the number of residential units from 82 to 92. Of the total sellable 38,000 square feet of retail/commercial space, a total of 29,000 square feet have been leased to the U.S. department store retailer Target for a 20-year term and another 1,910 square feet have been leased to a dermatologist's office for a 15 year term. Residential unit sales are slated to open in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company continued to execute on the planning, governmental approvals, and pre-development activities of its ground-up project, the RKO, in Flushing, New York City. As of September 30, 2019, GKV Architects was engaged to develop new architectural plans, and the schematic design is 100% completed. During the past year, the Landmark Preservation Committee approved the Company's landmark protection plan relating to the landmarked theater on site and awarded the Company a Certificate of Appropriateness. Landmark artifact removal was completed at the end of February 2019, and the artifacts are currently stored in a warehouse for restoration work.

Real Estate Project Update in the United Kingdom

During the third quarter of 2019, construction progressed as expected on the Madison project in London. Cladding is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2019, and the internal fit out is progressing in earnest. The project remains on course for completion in 2020.

Of the 423 residential units in The Madison, all of the 104 Affordable Housing apartments have been pre-sold to a regulated affordable housing provider. Of the remaining 319 apartments, 134 apartments have been sold.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2019, the Company expects consolidated net income and contract sales to be similar to those of 2018.

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and recently in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements includes statements about estimated financial performance and sales performance and activity, among others, and can generally be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical statements are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to continue to implement our business model successfully; our ability to secure adequate financing for our project development; our ability to successfully sell or complete our property projects under construction and planning; our ability to enter successfully into new geographic markets and new business lines and expand our operations; the marketing and sales ability of our third-party sales agents; the performance of our third-party contractors; the impact of laws, regulations and policies relating to real estate developers and the real estate industry in the countries in which we operate; our ability to obtain permits and licenses to carry on our business in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition from other real estate developers; the growth of the real estate industry in the markets in which we operate; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; and other risks outlined in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statement is made.

Notes to Unaudited Financial Information

This release contains unaudited financial information which is subject to year-end audit adjustments. Adjustments to the financial statements may be identified when the audit work is completed, which could result in significant differences between our audited financial statements and this unaudited financial information.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2019



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



























Total revenue



497,638





609,439





595,460



























Total costs of revenue



(374,134)





(450,224)





(446,284)

Gross profit



123,504





159,215





149,176



























Selling and distribution expenses



(21,067)





(20,633)





(12,282)

General and administrative expenses



(36,556)





(42,343)





(35,414)



























Operating income



65,881





96,239





101,480



























Interest income



4,245





4,964





8,084

Interest expense



(31,338)





(28,384)





(21,778)

Net realized gain/(loss) on short-term investments



3,297





(333)





2,119

Unrealized (loss) /gain on short-term investments



(811)





838





(1,121)

Other income/(expense)



6,493





(867)





(443)

Net loss on debt extinguishment



(2,272)





(1,955)





-

Exchange loss



(7,655)





(4,354)





(15,451)

Share of loss of equity investees



(2,142)





(1,702)





(2,620)



























Income from operations before income taxes



35,698





64,446





70,270



























Income taxes



(30,256)





(44,621)





(46,415)



























Net income



5,442





19,825





23,855

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,298)





(9,171)





(3,729)

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders



4,144





10,654





20,126



























Earnings per ADS:























Basic



0.07





0.19





0.32

Diluted



0.07





0.19





0.31

ADS used in computation:























Basic



56,329





57,003





63,734

Diluted



56,624





57,371





64,472



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands, except per share data)





Nine months ended









September 30,



September 30,









2019



2018









(unaudited)



(unaudited)























Total revenue







1,575,930





1,125,389























Total costs of revenue







(1,162,162)





(828,130)

Gross profit







413,768





297,259























Selling and distribution expenses







(61,106)





(38,592)

General and administrative expenses







(115,543)





(95,894)























Operating income







237,119





162,773























Interest income







13,294





21,534

Interest expense







(84,028)





(76,266)

Net realized gain on short-term investments







4,135





3,830

Unrealized gain/ (loss) on short-term investments







27





(2,058)

Other income/ (expense)







5,720





(1,272)

Net loss on debt extinguishment







(8,816)





-

Exchange loss







(8,464)





(26,330)

Share of loss of equity investees







(5,444)





(6,769)























Income from operations before income taxes







153,543





75,442























Income taxes







(110,086)





(73,602)























Net income







43,457





1,840

Net (income)/ loss attributable to non-controlling interest







(9,050)





1,092

Net income attributable to Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders







34,407





2,932























Earnings per ADS:



















Basic







0.60





0.05

Diluted







0.60





0.04

ADS used in computation:



















Basic







57,404





64,443

Diluted







57,758





65,489



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2019



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

ASSETS























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



327,488





666,057





674,142

Restricted cash



220,487





355,776





511,875

Short-term investments



27





838





8,442

Accounts receivable



61,812





73,158





64,130

Other receivables



150,637





176,299





166,633

Deposits for land use rights



-





22,546





42,254

Other deposits and prepayments



321,107





297,863





257,288

Advances to suppliers



52,649





51,550





46,983

Real estate properties development completed



461,419





714,651





632,360

Real estate properties under development



3,589,814





3,843,980





4,068,716

Amounts due from related parties



317,151





313,532





216,184

Amounts due from employees



2,656





2,955





1,694

Other current assets



4,771





1,334





520



























Total current assets



5,510,018





6,520,539





6,691,221



























Restricted cash



140,392





-





-

Real estate properties held for lease, net



428,737





297,565





302,764

Property and equipment, net



43,394





35,725





38,114

Long-term investment



578,733





552,312





564,340

Deferred tax assets



205,633





206,511





230,453

Deposits for land use rights



21,208





21,819





21,855

Amounts due from related parties



24,587





24,632





26,122

Contract assets



21,118





20,316





21,779

Operating lease right-of-use assets



11,252





12,920





-

Other assets



121,355





131,910





137,063



























TOTAL ASSETS



7,106,427





7,824,249





8,033,711



XINYUAN REAL ESTATE CO., LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All US$ amounts and number of shares data in thousands)





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2019



2019



2018





(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(audited)

LIABILITIES AND























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























Accounts payable and notes payable



782,573





833,073





790,631

Short-term bank loans and other debt



28,383





35,901





43,711

Customer deposits



1,367,391





1,573,859





1,921,851

Income tax payable



165,489





165,737





213,273

Other payables and accrued liabilities



297,603





340,145





341,108

Payroll and welfare payable



18,717





16,529





33,752

Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt



981,182





1,207,191





1,647,918

Current maturities of finance lease



6,322





6,504





6,562

Current maturities of operating lease



5,556





5,816





-

Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests



7,852





6,905





22,559

Amounts due to related parties



31,088





32,224





48,502



























Total current liabilities



3,692,156





4,223,884





5,069,867



























Non-current liabilities























Long-term bank loans



801,733





732,874





720,039

Other long-term debt



1,400,396





1,619,007





1,040,455

Deferred tax liabilities



403,125





393,541





370,509

Unrecognized tax benefits



59,820





58,922





45,939

Finance lease, net of current maturities



5,294





6,996





10,015

Operating lease, net of current maturities



5,511





6,649





-

Amounts due to related parties



28,764





28,879





31,242



























TOTAL LIABILITIES



6,396,799





7,070,752





7,288,066



























Shareholders' equity























Common shares



16





16





16

Treasury shares



(108,582)





(104,233)





(87,639)

Additional paid-in capital



531,549





533,366





532,117

Statutory reserves



166,501





166,501





166,496

Retained earnings



115,593





117,904





99,502

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(66,261)





(32,957)





(30,122)

Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity



638,816





680,597





680,370

Non-controlling interest



70,812





72,900





65,275

Total equity



709,628





753,497





745,645



























TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,106,427





7,824,249





8,033,711



