XION Finance Secures a $50 Million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited

Xion Finance is a DEX aggregator, staking and multi-chain launchpad protocol.

Leveraging industry leading multi-chain bridging solutions for zero slippage swaps, high-yielding staking opportunities and seamless investment allocations into top-tier metaverse and gaming IDOs.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xion Finance , (XGT) a DeFi protocol, is honored to have secured an investment commitment of $50 Million from GEM Digital Limited ('GEM '). This investment commitment will notably accelerate the product development roadmap and overall adoption of the Xion Finance application.

The investment commitment is led by Bahamas-based GEM Digital Limited , a digital asset investment firm that sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Xion Finance

Xion Finance removes the manual process of investing into initial DEX offerings (IDOs) through effortless subscription plans. Utilizing one of four monthly IDO plans, investors' allocations are automatically split into the top tier metaverse and gaming IDOs on a monthly basis.

With GEM's recent financing commitment, Xion Finance will now expand their DeFi infrastructure across multiple blockchain networks to support their highly anticipated V2 platform.

Included in the new V2 platform release is a 1:1 swap solution that will enable users to perform zero slippage transfers, eliminating the hidden costs associated with AMMs making it easier to bridge assets between chains backed by their native XGT token.

XGT is primarily used as a staking, payments, loyalty and rewards token within both Xion Finance and the Xion Global Web3 payments gateway, bringing fundamental utility to DeFi and Web3 payments.

"We're excited to continue to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 environments, providing everyday users with the ability to earn high yields, swap assets between multiple chains and the opportunity to invest into tier one projects. This strategic investment from GEM will expand our initiatives globally, enabling our advancement for the future vision of DeFi and Web3 payments," Ronan Quarmby, Founder of Xion Finance and CEO of Xion Global.

Xion Global Token (XGT) is available on CEX exchange Lbank with more exchanges soon.

For More Information Visit http://xion.finance | http://xion.global

Xion Finance on Social Media Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube

Join Xion's Discord

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance is a DEX aggregator, staking and multi-chain launchpad protocol. Leveraging industry leading multi-chain bridging solutions for zero slippage swaps, high yielding staking opportunities and seamless investment allocations into top tier metaverse and gaming IDOs.

About Xion Global

Xion Global is a multi-chain Web3 crypto payments gateway. Makin' it easy to accept and send crypto payments, reward customers with cash back and build loyalty. The first of its kind, Xion's payment and rewards solution offers endless payment opportunities for a wide range of online businesses.

About GEM Digital Limited

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips, 917-336-5381, [email protected]

SOURCE Xion Finance