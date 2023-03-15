Xion Global Launches "Xion Pay"--The Polygon Payments Infrastructure for Crypto Payments

Enhancing the evolution of crypto payments for the next generation of businesses.

Xion Global, a multichain crypto payments gateway launches new payments infrastructure, Xion Pay.

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xion Global , a crypto payment gateway, has launched its new payments infrastructure Xion Pay powered by the Polygon network, making crypto payments more accessible to consumers and businesses globally. The new payment system offers more than 8+ crypto payment options, including USDT on Polygon payouts to merchants.

Xion Pay provides businesses with a vast array of payment products to monetize, track, and manage crypto payments, all through a user-friendly payments platform. Clients can now access the tools and data they need to better understand their customers and provide hassle-free crypto purchasing experiences.

Xion Pay integration is made simple through various onboarding options thanks to the developer friendly API documentation & tools.

Explore step-by-step tutorials, which provide a comprehensive and easy-to-follow guide for integrating crypto payments into your business.

payments into your business. Choose between pre-built checkouts for a fast and tested solution, or build your own for complete control over the checkout process.

Use a wide range of integration options, including SDKs, iFrames, and more.

In order to make crypto payments simple for merchants, Xion Global has concentrated on delivering unique and user-friendly Web3 payment products.

Crypto Payments For Gaming

With a focus on the gaming industry, Xion recognizes the importance of providing clients with innovative crypto payments infrastructure and user-friendly experiences to drive conversion rates and enhance the overall purchasing experience.

Multi-Chain Crypto Options - Offering players greater payment flexibility and security in transactions, allowing for a more seamless in-game purchasing experience.

Transactional Reporting Tools - Easily manage players profiles and spending behaviours.

Token Based Rewards - Encouraging player engagement and repeat business through incentivizing purchases with rewards, resulting in improved player retention.

Top Up & Withdraw - Enhancing your game by enabling players to top up and withdraw using crypto , bringing convenience and trust to their gaming experience.

Web3 Wallet Email Signup - Reducing friction for new players, allowing for a smoother and quicker registration process and getting them into the game faster.

For More Info >> See The Xion Gaming Integration Deck

The gaming industry's exponential growth presents a tremendous opportunity for companies that can provide convenient and user-friendly payment solutions. With over 3.1 billion gamers worldwide, Xion Pay is poised to make a significant impact on the market share by prioritizing these essential features.

The team is eager to take advantage of this opportunity by releasing their latest payment products and collaborating with Web3 clients such as Polygon and Elk Finance to provide a seamless payment experience for the gaming sector.

In conclusion, Xion Pay is a game-changer for the industry, with the launch of the multi-chain prototype in the coming weeks, Xion Global is set to revolutionize the way crypto payments are processed in the industry.

We would like to give a special thanks to Elk Finance for their continued support.

About Xion Global

Xion Global is a Web3 payment gateway. Makin' it easy to accept and send crypto payments, reward customers with cash back and build loyalty. As a leading payments infrastructure provider for cryptocurrency payments, Xion is dedicated to delivering superior payment solutions to businesses globally.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips, 917-336-2808, [email protected]

