XION Launches Generalized Abstraction Testnet Alongside Technical Whitepaper

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XION, the first blockchain built for mainstream adoption, launches the Generalized Abstraction Testnet alongside its technical whitepaper . XION's Generalized Abstraction is an all-encompassing infrastructure solution aimed at removing all complexities inherent to crypto to enable mainstream adoption. Its foundation is built upon the seamless integration of complex blockchain functionalities – such as accounts, signatures, fees, and interoperability – directly at the protocol level. In doing so, XION eliminates significant barriers to entry for new users, while circumventing fragmentation challenges that developers encounter in other ecosystems.

With this launch, XION also releases the whitepaper for Generalized Abstraction, laying a robust foundation to bring the promises of Web3 to mainstream audiences worldwide. It dives into the core foundational aspects of Generalized Abstraction, such as its Meta Accounts, signature abstraction, parameterized fee layer, abstracted interoperability, and the novel use-cases it enables.

XION's signature agnostic abstracted accounts, Meta Accounts, enable users to easily onboard onto XION apps using familiar Web2 methods such as email or biometrics, and essentially any cryptographic signature scheme. While users no longer have to install Metamask or other crypto wallets, these are supported as well, allowing XION to cater to all audiences. In addition, Meta Accounts enable powerful functionalities such as seamless cross-device usage, key rotation, multi-factor authentication, and account recovery.

XION's parameterized fee layer removes another major adoption roadblock, the concept of gas fees, from the end user's perspective. It also enables XION to be the first blockchain to integrate USDC, a fully-reserved digital dollar, across the infrastructure stack for familiar consumer pricing. Additionally, through abstracted interoperability, XION's Meta Account functionality is extended to encompass all connected ecosystems, enhancing cross-chain user experiences significantly.

"We need to solve all the friction and challenges associated with crypto to reach true mainstream adoption", said Burnt Banksy, CEO of Burnt. "Web3 still has a steep learning curve and scares away users who have to learn how to operate wallets, safeguard seed phrases, and send transactions to hexadecimal addresses. Generalized Abstraction is a step beyond account abstraction introduced by Buterin, as we look to streamline all aspects of using blockchain".

Burnt is the core development team behind XION, the first modular Generalized Abstraction layer built for mainstream adoption. It aims to catalyze Web3 adoption with a focus on fully frictionless user experiences. XION is supported by an ecosystem of over ninety partners, providing its users with key functionalities. Burnt raised over $11M from Animoca Brands, Circle Ventures, Multicoin, HashKey, Valor and others. At Burnt, we believe everyone, regardless of technical know-how, should be able to have equal access to true ownership. Learn more at https://burnt.com/

