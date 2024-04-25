XION Pioneers User-Friendly Blockchain Solutions with Latest Chain Abstraction Release

The blockchain purpose-built for mainstream adoption debuts its groundbreaking Chain Abstraction solution, marking its inaugural integration with Injective

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XION , the first blockchain purpose-built for mainstream adoption, today launched its user-friendly Chain Abstraction solution. XION's Chain Abstraction combines XION's ease-of-use with seamless composability of users, apps, and liquidity across connected blockchains, beginning today with Injective .

XION aims to make Web3 easier to navigate for all users by abstracting away its inherent complexities. Through familiar Web2 methods like email, users can seamlessly interact with XION applications across all devices, including desktop and mobile. Users can also enjoy a frictionless experience reminiscent of traditional Web2 platforms without the concerns associated with blockchain technology, such as gas fees. Today's Chain Abstraction launch serves as an extension of these functionalities to other connected blockchain ecosystems.

"Just like the internet, users shouldn't need to know which infrastructure applications they are using are built on. All that matters is that it works," said Burnt Banksy, a core contributor to XION. He added, "We're proud to launch Chain Abstraction as it vastly accelerates XION's impact in making Web3 accessible to all users."

Previously, cross-chain usability has been notoriously difficult for users to navigate and has resulted in fragmentation across ecosystems. However, with Chain Abstraction, XION aims to reshape the historically competitive nature of L1s – who typically fight for users, liquidity, and developers – to enable mainstream adoption. Through the inaugural integration with Injective, users can utilize Talis with their XION account, without needing to grapple with complexities such as cross-chain bridging, browser plugins, seed phrases, gas fees, and transaction signing.

XION will progressively roll out its user-friendly Chain Abstraction to many more ecosystems. Interested users can try XION's Chain Abstraction on testnet today, built in collaboration with the Nomos team, here .

About XION

XION is the first layer one blockchain purpose-built for consumer adoption through crypto abstraction. Utilizing protocol-level implementations related to abstracted accounts, signatures, fees, interoperability, and more, XION enables secure, intuitive, and seamless user experiences. The project has previously raised over $32M from top-tier investors, including Animoca, Circle Ventures, Multicoin, Draper Dragon, Spartan, and more.

