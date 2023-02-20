Xior Student Housing Selects Yardi as its Pan-European Operations Platform

Belgian-based real estate company will utilise real estate cloud-based solution to help drive business transformation and growth strategy across Europe

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xior Student Housing, a listed real estate player specialised in PBSA (Purpose Built Student Accommodation), has selected Yardi's innovative end-to-end platform to drive operational efficiency, scalability and depth of reporting to help drive growth.

Xior Student Housing has selected Yardi’s innovative end-to-end platform to drive operational efficiency, scalability and depth of reporting to help drive growth.

The company will adopt Yardi's Student Housing Suite, a single connected platform approach that utilises Yardi Voyager®, RentCafe®, RentCafe® CRM Flex and Yardi® Procure to Pay. Xior will also implement Yardi® Investment Accounting, part of the Yardi® Investment Suite to automate reporting processes particular to a listed REIT.

The Yardi® platform will help Xior create modern and dynamic marketing websites to increase brand awareness and demand, provide online bookings, including e-signature and online payments, together with enhanced residential services through a mobile app and portal to improve the customer experience. The property management and financial accounting platform will also deliver further efficiencies across maintenance, inspections and drive time savings on bulk move-ins and move-outs, as well as financial accounting and reporting.

"Yardi's end-to-end solution for student housing will provide us a single platform where we can enhance and automate operational, financial and reporting processes," said Dimitri Huygen, director of transformation and integration for Xior. "With Yardi, we can further scale our business, create internal synergies and digitise the customer journey to provide a frictionless experience to students as well as helping drive investor returns."

"We're excited to partner with Xior, a leader and innovator in the pan-European student housing market, to help them achieve their growth and operational ambitions," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. The Yardi solution will help Xior gain better insights into asset and portfolio performance with one source of truth to enhance decision-making and streamline operations while increasing the level of service that they can provide to their customers."

See how Yardi can help you gain an end-to-end solution that scales with you, simplifies complex processes and nurtures student communities.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is a Belgian real estate company that specialises in the student housing sector that manages more than 18,000 student units across 8 countries in Europe including Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Since 2007, as owner and operator, Xior Student Housing has been building high-quality and reliable student housing for students who are looking for somewhere they can study, live and enjoy life under ideal conditions. For more information, visit xior.be.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit Yardi.EU.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005164/Xior_Selects_Yardi.jpg

SOURCE Yardi