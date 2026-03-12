Xiphactinus Surfaces at SXSW 2026: An Immersive Storyworld Where Ancient Apex Predators Clash With Modern Existence

Acclaimed author Rich Shapero's latest work comes to life through TooFar Media's experiential Immersive Portal, expanding storytelling beyond the page

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiphactinus, a groundbreaking multimedia production from the novel by acclaimed author Rich Shapero, will make its world premiere at SXSW 2026 in Austin, Texas.

The immersive experience follows Dun, a successful Silicon Valley venture capitalist whose meteoric rise in tech has brought wealth and notoriety. When a mounting personal and legal crisis forces him into confrontation with a monstrous inner voice, he must grapple with questions of survival, morality, and identity. Blending psychological tension, dark humor, and scientific meditation, Xiphactinus examines the conflict between primal survival instincts and modern social existence.

"Part of the human challenge, especially in our era, is that the security of the close-knit tribe has given way to the reality of larger, more hostile human forces," said Rich Shapero, author and creative visionary behind Xiphactinus. "The conflict that Xiphactinus continually points out—between the rules of survival in the Sea and the social rules for the hominid order—is a conflict most of us face in our daily lives."

Premiering at SXSW, audiences will experience Xiphactinus through a newly developed Immersive Portal by TooFar Media - located at the Emerging Tech Expo, Manchester Ballroom at the Fairmont—an experiential environment designed to transport viewers directly into the Storyworld. The portal integrates cinematic animation, spatial sound, and interactive storytelling elements, reflecting Shapero's vision for narrative experiences that extend beyond traditional formats.

Xiphactinus represents the latest evolution of TooFar Media's Immersive Storyworld approach, where novels, music, animation, and visual art converge into multi-sensory experiences. Developed through a hybrid production pipeline combining traditional animation craftsmanship with cutting-edge visual workflows, the work showcases Shapero's commitment to exploring storytelling at the intersection of literature, art, and emerging technologies.

Following its SXSW debut, Xiphactinus will showcase at select literary, tech, and international film and animation festivals throughout 2026 across the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia.

About TooFar Media

TooFar Media is an award-winning multimedia production company that pioneers the creation of Immersive Storyworlds, blending literature, music, animation, and film into transformative, multi-sensory experiences. Founded by visionary storyteller Rich Shapero, TooFar Media collaborates with Grammy Award-winning musicians, boundary-pushing artists, and world-class animators to redefine the intersection of storytelling and technology. Leveraging cutting-edge tools like Generative AI, Stable Diffusion, Blender, PlayCanvas, Dolby Atmos, and Adobe Firefly, the company crafts groundbreaking productions that push the boundaries of creativity and immersion. Available on the TooFar Media App, these experiences invite audiences to step beyond traditional narratives and into fully realized worlds that engage the senses, ignite the imagination, and redefine what it means to truly experience a story.

