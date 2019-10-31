xiQ partners with Salesforce to Ignite B2B Strategic Selling

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, the next generation AI-powered, B2B Strategic Sales and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, announced today an expanded collaboration with Salesforce. xiQ will provide Salesforce users with AI-generated DISC personality analysis, access to real-time account intelligence and sales triggers within Salesforce CRM.

"xiQ for Salesforce" increases Salesforce usage by 47%. "xiQ for Salesforce" is immediately available on Salesforce Appexchange .

With xiQ's AI-generated DISC personality analysis, sales reps gain deep personal insights on their contacts and prospects and are able to custom-tailor their sales pitches to match the personalities of their audiences. This unprecedented ability to personalize sales allows reps to build trusted relationships, accelerate sales cycles and increase deal size. "xiQ for Salesforce" allows Salesforce users to also sync their opportunities and accounts with xiQ's real-time digital account dossiers and sales trigger alerts on each customer and prospect.

xiQ's account-level intelligence provides in-depth insights, financials, CxO buzz, SEC filings and much more, in one easy-to-use app saving sales reps' valuable time while ensuring they are not blind-sided.

"We are excited to extend our collaboration with Salesforce. Our customers have been demanding xiQ's people and account intelligence within Salesforce to provide B2B sales reps with the unprecedented ability to better understand their prospects and clients," said Usman Sheikh, CEO of xiQ, "by integrating xiQ's account insights and sales triggers within Salesforce, we inject agility into sales cycles and enable high performing strategic selling."

"We are empowering sales and marketing teams to beat the competition by acting quickly on high-quality leads and converting them into profitable customers," said Sheikh, "it is just the latest investment in xiQ's ongoing commitment to Account-Based Sales and Marketing revolution."

About xiQ

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, xiQ combines AI, Mobile and Design Thinking to deliver next-generation AI-based solutions for B2B sales and marketing professionals. xiQ's SaaS platform provides AI-enabled tools that support, streamline and accelerate the buyer's journey. Contact: connect@xiqinc.com www.xiqinc.com

