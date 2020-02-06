xiQ receives the highest customer satisfaction ratings for Account-Based Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, the leading AI-powered Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales platform, has been recognized as the 2020 ABM High Performer by G2, the leading business solutions review site. xiQ's AI-powered platform is catalyzing the B2B Sales Intelligence and Account-Based Marketing landscape.

xiQ has been recognized as an ABM high performer for receiving the most 5-star reviews amongst all ABM solutions reviewed on G2. xiQ received the highest ratings for:

Meeting requirements - (9)

Product direction - (10)

Ease of use - (9.1)

Ease of set up - (9.4)

Ease of Admin - (9.2)

Quality of support - (9.7)

Ease of doing business with - (9.9)

"It is an honor to receive the highest customer satisfaction score by some of the leading companies in the world. These ratings validate xiQ as the value-added game changer and market leader in ABM," says Usman Sheikh, Founder, and CEO of xiQ. "We have re-envisioned the B2B buyer's journey through an AI lens and developed a platform that is intuitive, practical and drives intelligent personalization. It's good to be recognized by the people that really count - xiQ's users."

About xiQ

xiQ is the next generation Account-Based Sales and Marketing platform that utilizes AI to streamline and accelerate B2B sales and marketing. Game-changing innovations introduced by xiQ include leveraging AI to:

Generate personality-based insights enabling sales reps to custom-tailor their pitches and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Develop and execute marketing campaigns that generate 10 times higher engagement and reduce time to launch campaigns by 90%.

Analyze campaign results, qualify leads and extract first-hand intent data on prospects.

Contact:

Mahnoor Bilal

Marketing Communications Manager

mbilal04@xiqinc.com

www.xiqinc.com

Phone: +1 650 815-4015 ext. 700

SOURCE xiQ, Inc.

