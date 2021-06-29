xiQ Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing 2021 by Gartner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, an AI-powered B2B sales and marketing platform, has been named a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing 2021 by Gartner Inc.

"xiQ is cool because it enables technology marketers to add a level of personalization in ABM programs, at the person level based on personality analysis, in addition to more traditional account and persona level personalization," says Gartner Analyst, Christy Ferguson.

"At the account level, xiQ's AI powered B2B sales and marketing platform curates account news and the insights from contacts within each account to support both marketing and sales teams in their ABM initiatives. The platform curates all publicly facing news about a target account and breaks it down into different categories, such as CXO moves, partnership news and strategy. This enables marketers to prioritize accounts, segment contacts and create personalized ABM plays to engage with buying team members.

At the person level, xiQ, leverages the DISC personality analysis to provide SDRs and sellers insights into preferences for communication and selling approaches.

For example, a report for a Chief Strategy Officer might indicate a dominant personality trait and advise sellers to make the point quickly and be bold and confident. Whereas a report for a CMO may include insights that show an influencing personality that appreciates collaboration. In this example, the report would advise sellers to earn trust before making their point and project politeness and respect versus the bold approach used with the Chief Strategy Officer."

"It's a moment of great pride to see xiQ recognized for delivering tangible sales results and being recognized as a sales and marketing technology innovator," says Usman Sheikh, CEO of xiQ.

For more information on xiQ, visit www.xiqinc.com

Disclaimer:

The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:

Zirwa Abbas

[email protected]

Phone: +1-650-391-4830

SOURCE xiQ, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.xiqinc.com

