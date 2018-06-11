Xite Realty Endorsed as Preferred Strategic Partner by Vision Trends, Inc.

Effective immediately, the new agreement grants Vision Trends members exclusive access to pre-negotiated services and offers made available by Xite Realty. Vision Trends endorsed Xite Realty based on its deep understanding of the optometry community and data-driven approach to site selection for optometrists pursuing private practices.

"We are honored to build a partnership with Vision Trends and its members," said Patrick Valentz, Principal of Xite Realty. "We commit to equip Vision Trends members with real estate solutions that support their goals of opening independent optometry practices across the U.S."

"Vision Trends continues to broaden the services it offers to its members based on their growth needs," said Dr. Michael Toups, President and Co-founder of Vision Trends. "Whether an optometrist is opening up their first practice or opening up additional practices, Xite Realty's data-driven approach, business acumen and professional negotiating skills are critical to secure the right real estate in today's marketplace for any independent optometrist."

Xite Realty's exclusive service offering to Vision Trends members includes:

One-on-one consultations to discuss practice goals.

A Prescribed Site Analysis™, a custom demographic analysis based on preferred patient profiles and practice goals, for accurate site selection.

Industry-leading lease and contract negotiations by our optical real estate specialists.

A network of best-in-class industry professionals who specialize in optometry practices, such as attorneys, contractors, equipment representatives, and marketing agencies.

Professional photographs of their new offices.

Xite Realty is proud to join the 2018 Vision Trends Annual Member Meeting in Orlando, Florida. From June 14-16, Vision Trends members, Xite Realty and other vendors will connect and collaborate to advance the long-term growth of the optometry community.

To learn more about Xite Realty's optical real estate services, visit www.xiterealty.com/vision-trends.

About Xite Realty, LLC

Xite Realty, headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is the leader in real estate solutions for healthcare providers. The company serves healthcare practitioners across the U.S. Xite Realty offers strategic and healthcare-specific guidance through site selection, tenant representation, development, and project management services.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xite-realty-endorsed-as-preferred-strategic-partner-by-vision-trends-inc-300664144.html

SOURCE Xite Realty, LLC

