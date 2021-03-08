Xitoring Introduced Innovative Server Monitoring Platform for Those Who Are Tired of Traditional Ways of Server Monitoring

NEWARK, Del., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xitoring, a software development company in Delaware, has created a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that allows for a single command setup of server monitoring. Eliminating the tedious hours of setup, configuring alerts, and struggling with dashboards, Xitoring lets users set up server monitoring with a single command in their SSH. The system then sets up a dashboard, creates appropriate notifications, and provides natural language information, not simply data points that need to be interpreted. More information is available at www.xitoring.com.

Xitoring is offering lifetime server monitoring, with its complete package, for free on up to five servers. No credit card is required. Interested users can log onto www.xitoring.com and register their servers, add a single command line to the SSH, and have world-class monitoring in minutes.

"It seems like everything else in the world has gotten simpler,

except server monitoring," said Mohammad Oslani, CEO of Xitoring.

"Typically, you spend a lot of time configuring the service, setting

up notifications, and interpreting a bunch of raw data. Xitoring is a

single command line, and we take care of the rest. It's that simple."

The traditional setup of monitoring on one server takes a while. Setting up 100 servers is a full-time job. With Xitoring it can all be done in minutes. Copy a single command line into your SSH, and you're done. Xitoring is designed to do all the rest for you. Monitoring all the servers on your network, notifications of issues, and a simple, easy-to-read dashboard that shows performance charts on every server are what make Xitoring a powerhouse service that no firm should be without.

With its exclusive concept in server monitoring, Xitoring is able to track servers anywhere on Earth. The team setup function allows for messages to be delivered to an entire group, as opposed to a single person. Spreading the messages around to many people, particularly in different time zones and countries, allows a company to have 24-hour responsiveness to server issues.

"Metric and uptime monitoring, auto-discovery, automated triggers,

and server overviews, it's all built into Xitoring," Oslani said.

"Incident reports are created to describe the issues in plain English.

There are even automated alerts that let the right people know

when a server is having issues. This is the fastest, most effective

way to monitor your servers' performance without the hassle of

weeks of setup."

Xitoring is an innovative monitoring platform (SaaS) for servers. They bring data from servers using an agent (Xitogent) to make sure the servers are operating well, avoid downtime and performance issues, allowing companies to increase customer satisfaction. Xitoring was introduced in 2020 to revolutionize the server monitoring industry for those who are tired of cumbersome, traditional ways and are looking forward to automation in this vital part of their jobs.

