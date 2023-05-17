Xive Brings Secure and Efficient Bitcoin Group Mining Services

News provided by

Xive

17 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

ASTANA, Kazakhstan , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xive is a Bitcoin group mining company run by industry experts and practicing miners aimed at making mining accessible to everyone. Xive's customers can now enjoy a new product - efficient and secure group mining services. Xive's group mining is the purchase of a group share of equipment placement in an arrangement of 50 and more ASICs. The main difference and advantage of group mining is that Xive's customers purchase a share of the real farm, not simply hashrate.

Xive has been developing an advanced mining web platform since 2019. It allows efficient and accurate calculation of energy consumption and automated payment and demonstrates the performance of the latest equipment throughout the year.

Group mining farms with Xive have a transparent, automatic allocation of profits with accurate data on each ASIC's power distribution and real-time mining revenue. They also allow for a low-level entry threshold into mining, as the minimum farm share can be bought at the cost of just $30.

As mining starts immediately upon purchasing a share, customers can get returns in one of the popular digital assets without any delays, shipping or installation waiting time. The risks are shared equally among all the participants, which reduces the individual risk associated with owning a machine while the others continue running. If a farm becomes unprofitable, the equipment is sold at market price, and the proceeds are distributed according to the owner's purchased shares.

As Didar Bekbauov, CEO and founder of Xive, highlights, "Xive is a company developed by Bitcoin miners for miners, as the company's leadership team are co-investors of Xive's group mining farms. And we are excited to announce a new chapter of Xive's growth – group mining that will help serve the mission of providing everyone with an equal opportunity to mine Bitcoin in a secure manner."

About Xive

Xive is a Bitcoin group mining company headquartered in Astana, Kazakhstan. The company provides easy and efficient group mining services and develops a transparent and fully automated mining web platform. The company's core product, group mining, serves the mission of providing everyone with an equal opportunity to mine Bitcoin, placing customers at the heart of the company. In 2022, Xive established new partnerships with mining hosting companies in the U.S.: Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia.

SOURCE Xive

