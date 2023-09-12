Xive's Cutting-Edge Joint Mining Farms Generate Half a Million Dollars for Investors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xive, a bitcoin joint mining company, boasts a portfolio of five cutting-edge crypto farms, totaling an impressive inventory of more than 20,000 ASIC miners. With a track record of generating substantial returns, the farms have yielded over $500,000 or 19 bitcoins (BTC) in returns for investors. Moreover, the company, with a team of over 60 dedicated professionals, has solidified its position in the crypto mining industry, securing its place among the top 50 IT startups globally in the prestigious WorldFestival 2023 Startup Awards.

Xive's core product, joint mining, has captured the attention of international media outlets, including Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, and The Block. The main difference and advantage of Xive's group mining are that investors purchase a share of the real farm, not simply hashrate, with a transparent, automatic daily allocation of mining profits and accurate data on each ASIC. With Xive, investors can elevate their strategy by diversifying portfolios with bitcoin mining, gaining an additional stream of income in tandem with bitcoin's historically consistent pattern of growth.

With a steadfast commitment to progress, Xive is continuously expanding its operations. The success of the recently launched and fully sold-out farm "Astana" underscores the demand for Xive's unique offerings, ensuring over 1.2991341 BTC (over $34,000) for partners in just 3 months. Xive is now poised to launch its next cutting-edge group mining farm, "Houston," in September 2023. As the crypto industry evolves, Xive remains at the forefront, continuously delivering exceptional value to partners.

"Beyond our impressive business plans, Xive is dedicated to making a positive impact on society through action and charitable initiatives," says Didar Bekbauov, CEO and founder of Xive, "I'm honored to say that Xive extends financial assistance to institutions like North American University (NAU) in Houston and Fund for Assistance to Future Doctors in Kazakhstan. As a mentor in Houston's Founder Institute startup accelerator program, I proudly represent Xive's vision in fostering innovation and success within the startup ecosystem."

