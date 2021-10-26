XJTLU now in ESI Top 1% in the world in 3 fields

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Clarivate Essential Science Indicators' latest release, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University entered the ESI Top 1% list of institutions in the field of Social Science, General, for the first time.

The number of XJTLU's citations in Social Science, General is in the top 1% globally when compared to institutions also publishing in the same field over the last 10 years. Following Engineering and Computer Science, this is the third field earning XJTLU a spot on the ESI Top 1%, with the University's overall global ranking continuing to rise.

The number of ESI research fields entering the global Top 1% is an important indicator of the scholarly performance and impact of academic institutions.

Social Sciences, General is a field of study incorporating a wide range of topics such as communication, education, demography and law.

PROMINENT PAPERS

During the 10-year period considered, XJTLU researchers published 222 papers receiving 1,810 citations in the journals ESI counts for Social Sciences, General. Of those, ESI considers five papers as ESI Top Papers.

XJTLU's International Business School Suzhou (IBSS) contributed four ESI Top Papers in the field of Social Sciences, General, and the University's Design School contributed one paper considered as this field:

Dr Lixian Qian of the Department of Intelligent Operations and Marketing at IBSS is the corresponding author of an ESI Top Paper for Social Sciences, General. The 2019 paper about dockless bike-sharing systems in China was cited 25 times by researchers worldwide in the journals ESI surveyed.

of the Department of Intelligent Operations and Marketing at IBSS is corresponding author of an ESI Top Paper for Social Sciences, General. The 2019 paper about dockless bike-sharing systems in was cited 25 times by researchers worldwide in the journals ESI surveyed. Dr Jianli Hao of the Department of Civil Engineering is the corresponding author of the Design School Top Paper counted in this field. The study, on the construction and demolition waste minimisation system in China , was published in 2021.

XJTLU'S CITATIONS CLIMBING

Among all institutions in the Chinese mainland, XJTLU now ranks 423rd, six places up from the previous ranking.

Overall, XJTLU has 41 ESI Top Papers. Key XJTLU contributors of ESI Top Papers are the School of Science with 17; IBSS with 12; and the School of Advanced Technology with nine.

ESI is an analytical tool that identifies top-performing research published in 11,000 journals globally based on publication and citation performance in 22 broad ESI-defined fields.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

Related Links

www.xjtlu.edu.cn

