XKL Launches SpectraPath Provisioner™ with Flex-Grid Technology to Optimize Bandwidth and Enable Spectrum-as-a-Service

SpectraPath Provisioner enables service providers to unlock new revenue streams by leveraging existing fiber assets while preparing for data rates up to 1.6 terabits per second

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XKL , a leading optical network solutions provider, announced today the launch of its newest product, SpectraPath Provisioner™. The SpectraPath Provisioner is designed to help network operators optimize their fiber assets, streamline operational complexity and deliver future-proof infrastructure for the next generation of high-capacity DWDM networks. SpectraPath Provisioner turns rigid optical environments into adaptable, revenue-ready platforms that are easier to manage, extend the life of existing investments and open the door for new service opportunities.

The SpectraPath Provisioner breaks out all the wavelengths and services to any of the switching ports. Serving as both a core network building block and a delivery platform for wavelength and Spectrum-as-a-Service offerings, it can also integrate directly into existing ROADM networks or connect to line fiber for flexible deployment across a variety of network environments. Built on the latest Flex-Grid technology, it supports current services from 10G to 400G and is fully 1.6Tb ready from day one, ensuring ease of scalability for next-generation network demands. By maximizing spectrum efficiency, operators can extract more capacity from every fiber pair.

SpectraPath Provisioner also eliminates common operational hurdles. Instead of complex GUIs and multi-day upgrades, it uses an intuitive, engineer-friendly CLI that allows teams to fine-tune services, replicate configurations and allocate spectrum in minutes. This software-driven approach reduces downtime, protects SLAs, and puts operators firmly in control of their networks, all without any Java dependencies.

"XKL has always believed operators should have simple, scalable tools without the burden of complex software or costly licensing," said Casey Inman, Director of Sales & Marketing at XKL. "SpectraPath Provisioner brings that vision to spectrum management, helping teams cut downtime, lower costs and create revenue-ready services with confidence."

By consolidating multiple functions into a single platform, SpectraPath Provisioner delivers immediate cost savings. Operators reduce upfront capital expenses, ongoing maintenance costs and power and space requirements, all while lowering failure points and simplifying operations. In a compact 1U chassis, Provisioner integrates switching, amplification, optical channel monitoring, OTDR and power equalization. This level of integration reduces cabling complexity, accelerates deployment, and ensures stable performance across long-haul and metro environments, providing operators with both financial efficiency and technical reliability.

XKL will attend NANOG 95, taking place from October 27 to 29. To request an on-site meeting, please contact [email protected] .

To learn more about the SpectraPath Provisioner™, visit https://xkl.com/spectrapath-provisioner/.

About XKL

XKL delivers accessible DWDM solutions that are simple to deploy and easy to manage. Our built-to-order systems are developed with XKL's customer-centric approach, ensuring reliable core, middle mile, and backhaul networks. Trusted by operators globally, XKL's license-free model allows network teams of any size to meet the growing demand for optical network performance at layer 1. To learn more about XKL, visit www.xkl.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Carson

[email protected]

SOURCE XKL, LLC