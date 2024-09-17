XKL Secures BABA Compliance, Continues Manufacturing Legacy

XKL's BABA-ready products enable service providers with an easy-to-use ecosystem to support long-term compliance

REDMOND, Wash. , Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XKL , a solutions-based optical networking provider, confirms its compliance with Build America Buy America (BABA) . XKL has proudly designed, manufactured, and tested its products in the U.S. since it was founded more than 30 years ago. This is a testament to the company's commitment and support of U.S. manufacturing and directly aligns with the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program .

The Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD), part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will provide $42.45 billion in funding to states to support the deployment of high-speed broadband internet access to underserved areas. Subgrantees (service providers) must maintain BABA compliance through the life of their BEAD-funded projects, directly influencing vendor selection. XKL's BEAD-ready products and consultative approach reduce administrative overheard, allowing ISPs to focus their resources on delivering critical internet services.

With both headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Redmond, Washington, XKL has helped drive local job creation since its inception. Strong partnerships with local contract manufacturers has enabled greater resiliency in the procurement process to overcome supply chain disruptions. As a result, customers benefit from highly predictable lead times and peace of mind for deployments domestically and internationally. To meet growing customer demand, XKL has grown its workforce by 25% since 2023 and will continue to hire local talent.

As more states receive their BEAD proposal approvals , XKL is dedicated to ensuring that service providers receive the best possible DWDM solution for their needs, a cost-effective solution that readily meets their specific network requirements - all with no licensing fees.

"XKL's mission to make DWDM technology more accessible perfectly coincides with BEAD's connectivity goals, and provides a pathway to facilitate broadband opportunities for ISPs across the U.S.," said Mike Fahy, Director of Engineering, XKL. "Our products are designed to be highly manageable and reliable. This ensures that our partners can deliver critical connectivity to underserved communities without introducing unnecessary complexity into their networks at layer 1."

XKL helps businesses of all sizes expand and reimagine their networks in innovative ways with built-to-order, cost-effective and easy-to-manage DWDM solutions. Backed by our proven customer-centric, consultative approach and 30+ years of experience, XKL's Layer 1 optical networking solutions deliver the capabilities and reliability required to meet even the most challenging network demands. To learn more about XKL, visit www.xkl.com/BABA .

