XKL's Optical Networking Products Deliver Nine Consecutive Years of 100% Reliability

Over the years, XKL's team of engineers have worked to push the limits of technology and developed innovative solutions for enterprises, service providers, data centers, internet exchanges and a variety of verticals including education, financial and government entities. The company's product architecture is built with the future in mind and, as proven with its 9 years of uninterrupted service, helps its customers support a highly reliable, affordable and stable network.

"XKL is proud to announce nine straight years of zero outages for our global customers spanning four continents," comments Colleen Gallagher, Executive Marketing Manager for XKL. "Our team is focused on delivering solutions to provide our customers with continuous operation, and strives to address the many challenges in this changing and dynamic marketplace - breaking boundaries and supporting network resiliency."

XKL's optical networking product portfolio includes:

DarkStar® 10G Optical Transport Products – allow organizations to easily plan for increased capacity to address trends such as IoT, increase in the number of mobile devices, streaming video and bandwidth-intensive applications

DarkStar® eVolocity 100G Optical Transport Products - offer organizations the ability to allocate bandwidth upon demand

Bandwidth Scaling and Shaping Options – allow organizations to rapidly add capacity

Inline Amplifiers – provide organizations with efficient ways to extend network reach

Focused on resiliency and ease of use, XKL's product set is built with quality components under strict specifications, high testing standards and with redundancy in mind to ensure uptime. The simple command line interface allows easy manageability to promote quality of service across all scenarios. XKL's industry-leading reliability enables organizations to confidently operate their networks while enjoying scalability, protection, reduced O&M, low latency and uninterrupted service.

About XKL

XKL, a U.S.-based company, designs, develops, and manufactures high quality, high capacity DWDM optical networking products for domestic and international enterprise, carrier/service provider, data center, and cloud networks. The company, headquartered in Redmond, Washington, is privately owned and operated by Cisco Systems co-founder Len Bosack. For more information on XKL and its product line, please visit www.xkl.com. For the latest company updates, be sure to follow XKL on Twitter and LinkedIn.

