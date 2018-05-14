XL Catlin announces insurance solutions to support the adoption of autonomous technologies and establishes Global Autonomy Centre of Excellence

In support of the new offering, XL Catlin has established a multi-disciplinary Global Autonomy Centre of Excellence. This team of experts will provide a knowledge pool, combining talent, expertise and capabilities in data analytics, underwriting, claims and risk engineering from around the world. It will provide guidance and support to XL Catlin's underwriters, brokers and clients globally.

Mike McGavick, Chief Executive Officer of XL Catlin, comments: "Autonomous technologies are changing the world around us, the way companies operate and the risks they face. We recognise the new and complex risks that are emerging and, as underwriters, we know we have the expertise to develop and deliver the right insurance solutions. We are dedicated to doing so because we also recognise the incredible, positive impact this technology will have on society as a whole from creating safer working environments to providing mobility for those most in need. Our message to the market is clear – we have significant risk appetite, we have the right people on board and we are all dedicated to becoming the go-to market for autonomous systems trials and pilots."

XL Catlin already has significant experience in the field of autonomous technologies. An agreement with Oxbotica was signed in 2016 –a technology company with a focus on mobile robotics and autonomous systems– to support the commercial adoption of mobile robotic solutions and examine their potential impact on risk management.. In 2017, XL Catlin was the only insurer to join the UK government-backed DRIVEN consortium and to support their project to deploy a fleet of autonomous vehicles between Oxford and London by 2019 –the most ambitions autonomous vehicle project ever attempted.

Vincent Branch, Chief Executive of Accelerate, XL Catlin's internal innovation team, explains: "Our partnership with Oxbotica and our many client-focused innovation initiatives have highlighted the fact that Artificial Intelligence is permeating all parts of our lives. Specifically, autonomous technologies will –in the near future– directly impact our working environments, the design of our cities and transport infrastructures. The work we have done over the last two years to better understand this technology positions us at the forefront of the industry."

Nancy Bewlay, Global Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty, adds: "Many companies have started incorporating autonomous technologies into their operations, in one form or another, be it to move merchandise within a factory or a warehouse or to shuttle staff from a site to another. We have learned, working with some of these early adopters, that while there are no two similar uses of autonomy and each requires a tailor made approach, there is a real need for a structured solution spanning our expertise across multiple classes of insurance. We are now able to offer such solutions and to support our clients adopting autonomy on a larger scale."

Please click here to learn more about the solutions and discover Nancy Bewlay's Fast Fast Forward article on the challenges of insuring Autonomy: Pioneering insurance protection for an autonomous world.

Hear what Mike McGavick, CEO of XL Catlin, has to say about today's announcement and autonomy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5iilSwJdEw&feature=youtu.be

