XL Catlin Announces Key Appointments for Global Excess Casualty Insurance

Mr. Smyth is not new to XL Catlin having served as Chief Excess Casualty Officer from 2007 to 2016. For the past two years, Mr. Smyth has been leading the International Excess Casualty group at Aspen Insurance.

Commenting on Mr. Smyth's appointment, Joe Tocco, Chief Executive, North America Insurance said: "Donnacha's broad experience in this space, as well as his in-depth knowledge of our organization will be a fantastic asset to the ongoing growth of our business and the strengthening of our existing relationships with clients and brokers. We are delighted to welcome him back to XL Catlin."

Ms. Greaves, who is based in Bermuda, currently leads Excess Casualty underwriting for Bermuda. She has been promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer for the Global Excess Casualty practice and will lead the team of expert Excess Casualty underwriters on a worldwide basis.

Regarding Ms. Greaves' promotion, Mr. Tocco said: "I am excited to see Carla step into this new leadership role; she is known in the market for her expert underwriting skills and for helping solve very complex risk management challenges for our clients and brokers."

Together, Mr. Smyth and Ms. Greaves will support the growing Global Excess Casualty insurance team which provides Lead Umbrella, Excess, Occurrence, Claims Made, Occurrence Reported and Primary Rail and Excess insurance coverages from global access points with underwriting centers in Bermuda, Dublin, and 13 cities in North America. Liability limits up to $100 million are available.

