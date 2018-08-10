XL Catlin Appoints Chris Kopser as President Global Risk Management for North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Catlin has appointed Chris Kopser to lead its Global Risk Management Insurance North America Division. Based in New York, Mr. Kopser will assume his role on October 8, 2018 and report to Joseph Tocco, Chief Executive, North America Insurance.

Commenting on Mr. Kopser's appointment, Mr. Tocco said: "We are excited to have Chris join our leadership team. His long track record of success running casualty underwriting operations and proven leadership skills make him an excellent choice to lead our growing Global Risk Management business. With our ability to address casualty insurance needs in more than 200 countries and our collective international underwriting capabilities, there are few insurers that can match our flexibility, creativity and commitment to service."

Mr. Tocco continued: "Under Chris' leadership our Global Risk Management team will continue to drive growth and innovation in our risk management and multinational casualty businesses and most importantly, will continue to provide superior service to our clients with the coverage and expertise required to address local liability concerns and insurance requirements."

Mr. Kopser joins XL Catlin from AIG and most recently served as the Global Head of Primary Casualty, where his focus was largely on reunderwriting the US primary casualty book to improve its profitability. His global portfolio included Workers Compensation, Commercial Auto, General Liability, Healthcare Professional Liability (Med Mal), Environmental, and Multinational Casualty. Over his 17 year tenure, Mr. Kopser held several leadership positions including President of Major Accounts Casualty, President of Excess Casualty, President of AIGRM National Accounts, Manager of National Accounts Regional Managers, and Manager of M&A Field Managers.

Mr. Kopser began his career as a Chemical Engineer in the Water, Wastewater and Hazardous Waste consulting engineering and process equipment manufacturing industries. He is a graduate of Purdue University's School of Engineering where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry.

XL Catlin's Global Risk Management insurance team provides global primary insurance programs for US-based companies, designing casualty programs that fit customers' operations and footprint. Available coverages for multinational businesses include general liability, excess commercial auto, foreign voluntary workers compensation and employers' liability. Through XL Catlin's Global Programs Center of Excellence, XL Catlin drives best practices and standardization to deliver tailored compliant programs and enhance our ability to deliver excellent service to our multinational clients.

About XL Catlin's Insurance Operations

XL Catlin insurance companies offer property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance products globally. Businesses that are moving the world forward choose XL Catlin as their partner. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

About XL Catlin

XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd's (NYSE : XL ) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546772/xl_catlin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE XL Catlin

Related Links

http://xlcatlin.com

