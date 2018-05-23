XL Catlin Celebrates 20 years of Offering Reinsurance Solutions in Colombia

"We have established ourselves as an important business partner to our clients by providing a broad range of global reinsurance solutions. This was made possible by strong collaboration with our clients and brokers, many of whom have worked with us for the past two decades."

With hubs in Bogotá, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Miami, XL Catlin's reinsurance experts are close to their clients across the region - underwriting all business lines within the following categories: Accident & Health, Agro Casualty, Aviation, Credit, Marine, Property, and Surety.

Emmanuel Jacquemin, Underwriting Director and Head of the Reinsurance Office in Colombia, added: "Colombia has been a remarkable home for our Latin American reinsurance operations. This year presents a great opportunity to reflect on our development in Colombia, while also of course remaining focused on the future.

"Keeping up with the pace of change is an exciting challenge for the industry – we will continue to work hard to come up with innovative solutions to respond to the changing risk landscape of our clients and to contribute to the closing of the protection gap."

Mr. Schmidt concluded: "Our Colombia operation is a significant contributor to the overall success of XL Catlin. We are committed to this market and to our growing team of experts. We are delighted to celebrate their success over the past 20 years and I look forward to growing our business and to continue successfully serving the needs of our clients in the region."

About XL Catlin's Reinsurance Operations

XL Catlin reinsurance companies are among the world's leading reinsurers. They offer products that include aerospace, property, casualty, marine and specialty. The world's top insurers choose XL Catlin to help move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

About XL Catlin

XL Catlin is the global brand used by XL Group Ltd's (NYSE: XL) insurance and reinsurance companies which provide property, casualty, professional and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit xlcatlin.com.

