XL Catlin expands US War, Terrorism, & Political Violence underwriting team to meet continued demand for insurance coverage

According to Ben Tucker, head of XL Catlin's US War, Terrorism & Political Violence, "Recent events continue to drive interest in terrorism insurance and even more specialized coverage like our Active Assailant insurance coverage. To meet these continued demands for these coverages and help address questions and coverage concerns, we're putting underwriting resources closer to our brokers and clients."

Mr. Tucker added: "We're pleased to promote and attract top industry talent like Lindsey and Jason. Since joining us three years ago, Lindsey has played a key role in underwriting and developing relationships with our key partners in our Southern region. Now, she's taking on added responsibility, leading underwriting activities in our Central region with Jason. We're thrilled to have Jason join our growing team. With his help, we will grow our regional presence and build our book of business, helping a growing number of businesses who are concerned about terrorism, political violence and active assailant exposures."

Ms. Nieves joined XL Catlin in 2014 from AIG where she served as a risk management specialist. Her career also includes positions with Progressive and as a paralegal with a Charleston-based law firm. Ms. Nieves holds a degree in communication from the College of Charleston.

Mr. Gardenhire will lead XL Catlin's Terrorism and Political Violence underwriting activities and manage broker relationships in the Texas and Central zone, which includes Louisiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Minnesota. With more than 15 years of insurance experience, he joins XL Catlin from the Progressive where he managed a team of NATCAT claims specialists. Mr. Gardenhire obtained a Master of Science in sports management and marketing from Baylor, and a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M in communication with a minor in journalism.

