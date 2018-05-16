XL Catlin Extends Global Mergers & Acquisitions Insurance Capacity

Commenting, Dan Kumpf, Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Professional Lines said: "XL Catlin views M&A insurance as a vital tool in driving global M&A deals; the value of which is expected to exceed USD 3 trillion in 2018. We expect the expansion of the M&A transactional risk insurance market to continue and we remain committed to investing in key talent and supporting deal professionals and their brokers across the world."

XL Catlin's growing team of underwriters in London and New York has the capability to underwrite deals globally and offer coverage in the following core areas:

Representation and Warranty Insurance, also known as Warranty and Indemnity (Buyer-side and Seller-side)

Tax Liability, Tax Opinion and other Contingent Tax Insurance

Non-Tax Contingent Liability Insurance

"In today's global business environment we want to ensure that our clients have access to the appropriate capacity. The additional capacity reflects our ongoing commitment to the growing needs of our clients around the world," explained Joseph Laws, Head of M&A Insurance, North America who co-leads XL Catlin's M&A practice alongside Michael McGowan, Head of M&A Insurance, North America.

XL Catlin offers M&A insurance for various risks associated with mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spinoffs, private equity investments and other commercial transactions. The M&A insurance group provides bespoke coverage and unique risk shifting arrangements that can help facilitate transactions and add value for all parties.

