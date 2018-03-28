XL Catlin promotes Melissa McDermott to Head of Pricing for Global Lines

Commenting, Paul Shedden, Chief Executive Insurance Pricing & Analytics, said: "Melissa has built up considerable experience and shown impressive leadership qualities throughout her time at XL Catlin. She has consistently demonstrated the skills and appetite required for driving positive change and this will stand her in good stead in her new role. I am delighted that Mellissa continues to advance her career with us."

Doug Howat, Chief Executive Global Lines, added: "Our global lines portfolio encompasses an incredibly diverse range of risks, covering fine art & specie; political risk & credit and bond; energy; accident & health; aviation; marine; and crisis management. Having someone with Melissa's experience will stand us in good stead as we further develop our global lines offering."

Ms. McDermott has 20 years of both reserving and insurance pricing experience, and joined XL Catlin seven years ago in actuarial financial reporting. She later became Head of Pricing for Global Risk Management, and most recently Deputy Head of Pricing for the North America Business Group.

