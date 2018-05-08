XL Catlin's North America Construction team expands west

According to Gary Kaplan, President of XL Catlin's North America Construction, "Construction activity throughout the Western region, especially California, is bustling with a wide range of public and private projects in progress and more plans in the works. With the addition of Chuck and Dan to our San Francisco office, we're putting more construction insurance expertise in the same time zone for our west coast brokers and clients. Their closer proximity will give our clients easier access to the coverages they need to protect their profits and keep their projects moving forward."

As an executive underwriter for Primary Casualty, Mr. Marmolejo will help XL Catlin's construction clients address their general liability, workers compensation and commercial auto risks. He brings nearly 29 years of experience in property & casualty insurance across a range of industry segments including Construction, Transportation and Real Estate Development/Management. His experience includes guaranteed cost programs and risk financing options for complex risks including loss sensitive programs as well as group and single parent captives. Prior to his insurance career, Mr. Marmolejo served as an engineer officer in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from Valparaiso University in Indiana, and has a Master's degree in Safety and Systems Management from the University of Southern California.

Mr. McCarthy joined XL Catlin's North America Construction team in September of 2014 in Chicago. In his new role and location in San Francisco, he will assist brokers in helping address customers' excess liability risks throughout the Western region. Dan graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Finance and Operations Management from Indiana University.

XL Catlin's North America Construction insurance business includes dedicated construction underwriters providing primary and excess casualty, professional liability, builders risk, wrap ups, subcontractor default, and pollution insurance. Additionally, XL Catlin's North America Construction team provides claims expertise as well as risk engineering services to support our clients' loss prevention and safety efforts.

