XL Construction Announces Key Executive Promotions

Leadership Team Moves Include Marcus Staniford's Elevation to President

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Industries (XLI), a leading Northern California builder that includes XL Construction (XLC), today announced the promotions of several executives, including Marcus Staniford to the role of President of XL Industries. The promotions reflect the organization's long-term strategic management succession plan, which delivers on a core element of the company's vision and commitment to provide ongoing growth and leadership development opportunities for its employees.

Staniford joined XL in 2017 and served as a XLC's Senior Vice President of Operations for three years before taking on the role of COO in 2020. As XLI's President, he will oversee all of XL Industry's operating entities and drive the strategic implementation of XLI's Vision. Staniford's 30-year construction career includes roles as VP of Operations at Rudolph and Sletten and VP of Project Management at Cumming Corporation. He has been instrumental in leading large teams and growing businesses.

"Marcus is a strong, purpose-driven leader with great business acumen. As he assumes the role of President, with a focus on leading our operating businesses, I look forward to seeing the continued growth in opportunities for our team members that we can achieve under his stewardship," noted CEO Richard Walker.

Succeeding Staniford as XLC's COO will be John Boneso, who previously held the role of Executive Vice President. Boneso is a 30+ year veteran of the construction industry. His career has been focused on the construction of biotech facilities and large data centers. Boneso has been at XL for 20-years, where he has been a key member of the leadership team that has steered the enterprise to where it is today. He was also integral to the development of the company's life sciences team.

Also promoted is Kevin Ng, who takes on the position of Vice President of Science and Technology and Healthcare. Previously, he served as Director of Science and Technology. In his 18 years at XL, Ng has played an integral role in driving the success of many of the company's most notable life sciences projects, as well as in leading several business initiatives.

Assuming the role of Director of Science and Technology is Tate Chandler, who previously served as a Project Executive. During his 17 years at XL, Chandler has been a key figure in numerous high profile XL projects across the life sciences sector and has a portfolio of over 3 million s.f. of life science projects throughout Northern California.

"Congratulations to this group of talented and deeply experienced construction leaders on their well-deserved promotions. It gives me great confidence to know that with these moves and with Marcus at the helm as President, XLI is well-positioned for continued success and achieving our vision to be an enduring company," stated Walker.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, commercial, civic, healthcare and education sectors to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. In 2020, the company was named ENR California's 2020 Contractor of the Year and the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

