XL Construction Appoints Ryan Heeter as Senior Vice President, Healthcare

MILPITAS, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Heeter, a construction industry veteran with more than two decades' experience, has been named senior vice president leading the company's healthcare and corporate office business groups by XL Construction, a purpose-driven Northern California-based organization focused on building to improve lives.

Heeter joined XL Construction in October 2020 to co-manage and begin transitioning the leadership of the corporate office business group from longtime industry veteran Ron Paradies who will be retiring at the end of this year. He assumes the healthcare management role from Alan Laurlund who founded the group and is assuming broader responsibilities in the company.

In his new role, he will be responsible for broadly managing and building the company's healthcare business group. The unit has forged a reputation for partnership and collaborating with healthcare providers to develop patient-centric facilities. XL Construction's roster of healthcare projects include the El Camino Hospital Behavioral Health Center, UC Davis Midtown Clinic, numerous Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout Northern California and the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Center, slated for completion in 2022.

"Ryan hit the ground running when he joined us last fall and made an immediate impact in bolstering our corporate office group," said Richard Walker, president, XL Construction. "We know we will benefit from his strong, relationship-oriented management approach and look forward to his increased contributions as we strengthen our management team for our fast-growing business."

"I have long known XL for its strong reputation in the industry as a leader in executing high quality, technically advanced projects," said Heeter. "It has been an incredible opportunity to join the team and leverage my experience to help position the company for the future."

Prior to joining XL Construction, Heeter served two years as the chief operating officer at GE Johnson Construction Company of Colorado Springs, Colo. Before that, he enjoyed a 20-plus year tenure at McCarthy Building Companies, where he held several posts including his most recent as executive vice president.

He graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in construction engineering management. Heeter is a former volunteer board member for Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Council (EDC). He is also an active volunteer on the American Heart Association's Executive Leadership Team.

Heeter is passionate about improving the construction industry for all participants with his greatest business passion in lean, design-build and alternative delivery models. Years ago, he was a co-founder of the Sacramento area Design-Build Institute of America.

About XL Construction

XL Construction is a leading general contractor whose mission is to "build to improve lives." XL partners with today's leaders in life sciences, advanced technology, corporate office, civic, healthcare and education to create places that make its communities better. The company's focus and passion for team success has earned it a network of great partners and a reputation for putting people first. XL Construction is consistently ranked among the top general contractors in Northern California. In 2020, the company was named ENR California's Top General Contractor of 2020 and the #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area.

SOURCE XL Construction Corporation

Related Links

https://www.xlconstruction.com

