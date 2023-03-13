XL Group Ltd - Tender Offer Results Announcement

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

XL GROUP LTD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO ITS USD 500,000,000 5.500% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2045 (CUSIP: 98420EAD7 and ISIN: US98420EAD76) FOR CASH

On 6 March 2023, XL Group Ltd (the "Offeror" or the "Company") launched its invitation to holders of its USD 500,000,000 5.500% Subordinated Notes due 2045 (CUSIP: 98420EAD7 and ISIN: US98420EAD76) (the "Notes") to tender such Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (such invitation, the "Offer" and the announcement in relation to such invitation, the "Launch Announcement"). A further announcement in relation to the pricing of the Offer for the Notes was made on 10 March 2023 (the "Pricing Announcement" and together with the Launch Announcement, the "Previous Announcements"). The Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 6 March 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") and is subject to the offer restrictions described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Capitalised terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offeror today announces that it will accept all validly tendered Notes pursuant to the Offer for purchase for cash in an aggregate principal amount of USD 247,974,000. In addition, USD 1,120,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were tendered that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures as of the Expiration Deadline.

The final results of the Offer are as follows:

Description of Notes CUSIP / ISIN Aggregate

Principal Amount of Notes accepted for

purchase excluding Notes

that remain subject

to guaranteed delivery

procedures as of

the Expiration

Deadline Aggregate Principal Amount of

Notes accepted for

purchase that remain

subject to

guaranteed

delivery

procedures as

of the

Expiration

Deadline Purchase

Price Aggregate Principal Amount Remaining Outstanding*











USD

500,000,000

Subordinated

Notes due

2045 98420EAD7/ US98420EAD76 USD 247,974,000 USD 1,120,000 USD 1,039.06

per USD

1,000 in principal amount USD 234,211,000

* Assuming that all Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures are validly delivered by the deadline for delivery of Notes tendered by guaranteed delivery procedures.

The Offer remains subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum and the expected Tender Offer Settlement Date is 15 March 2023 for Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase which are the subject of a Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and 14 March 2023 in respect of any other Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase.

All Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled.

Full details concerning the Offer are set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Merrill Lynch International (Telephone: +44 207 996 5420 (U.K.); +1 (888) 292-0070 (U.S. Toll Free); +1 (980) 387-3907 (U.S.); Email: [email protected]; Attention: Liability Management Group) is acting as Dealer Manager and D.F. King (Telephone: (877) 283-0323; Email: [email protected]; Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/XLGroup; Attention: Michael Horthman) is acting as Tender Agent.

