XL Group Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Common Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Group Ltd ("XL" or the "Company") (NYSE: XL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared on May 10, 2018 a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share payable on the Company's common shares. The dividend will be payable on July 2, 2018 to common shareholders of record as of June 15, 2018.



About XL Group Ltd

XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL), through its subsidiaries and under the XL Catlin brand, is a global insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit www.xlgroup.com.