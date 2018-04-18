XL Group Ltd to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- XL Group Ltd ("XL" or the "Company") (NYSE: XL) announced today that it intends to release its First Quarter 2018 results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. In light of XL's previously announced definitive agreement to be acquired by AXA SA, XL will not host an earnings conference call.
About XL Group Ltd
XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL), through its subsidiaries and under the XL Catlin brand, is a global insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises throughout the world. Clients look to XL Catlin for answers to their most complex risks and to help move their world forward. To learn more, visit www.xlgroup.com.
