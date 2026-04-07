XLA Names James Vant as Chief Executive Officer

VIENNA, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XLA, a leading provider of cybersecurity, data management and analytics, technical solutions, and international program-support services to the federal government, announced today that it has appointed James Vant as its new Chief Executive Officer.

"XLA has a strong legacy of delivering high-impact solutions across critical federal missions, and I am excited to build on that foundation as we align the company to the government's evolving priorities," said Mr. Vant. "We have a clear opportunity to re-energize the brand and sharpen our go-to-market approach-bringing greater focus, speed, and accountability to how we deliver measurable mission outcomes. I look forward to partnering with the management team as we enter this next phase of growth."

Most recently, Mr. Vant served as President of eTelligent Group, where he led corporate strategy and drove growth in a dynamic and evolving federal market. He brings a strong track record of scaling organizations and leading through transformation including senior leadership roles at Octo (an IBM company), where he held P&L responsibility, drove operational performance, and led multiple strategic integration efforts. Earlier in his career, he held leadership and consulting positions at Gartner, PwC and AMS (now CGI). Mr. Vant holds a B.S. in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Syracuse University.

"We are pleased to welcome Jim to XLA," said Lloyd Mustin, Chairman and Founder. "He brings more than two decades of experience leading and growing government services and IT businesses, along with a strong track record of delivering mission-critical solutions to federal clients. Jim's leadership, operational expertise, and deep understanding of the government contracting landscape position him well to guide XLA through its next phase of growth. We also thank Gary Slack for his decade of leadership at XLA and wish him all the best in his retirement."

About XLA

XLA is a leading provider of cybersecurity, data management and analytics, technical solutions, and international program-support services to the Federal government. With more than 30 years of experience supporting mission-critical requirements such as homeland security, disaster relief, cybersecurity incidents, and international development, XLA consistently delivers high-quality, efficient, agile and cost-effective solutions, as proven by consistent growth and repeat customers. For more information, please visit https://xla.com.

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SOURCE XLA